WARRIORS CAPTURE RELAY TITLE AT WIECZOREK INVITE

January 26, 2026

Ames, IA / Iowa City, IA – The Indian Hills Men’s Track & Field squad wrapped up an impressive showing at a pair of events over the weekend as the Warriors continue its run towards the postseason. Indian Hills put together a number of personal best and national qualifying marks at both the Cyclone Open in Ames and the Larry Wieczorek Invitational in Iowa City.

Larry Wieczorek Invitational Recap

The Warriors’ most impressive showing came in the finale with the men’s 4×400-meter relay in Iowa City as the Warriors took home top honors with a mark of 3:10.84. The four-man group of Justin Gray (Memphis, TN/Southwind), Kemarrio Bygrave (Kingston, Jamaica/Jamaica College), Devonni Ferguson (Gouyave, Grenada/Grenada Boys’ Secondary), and Raynier Galvez (Paterson, NJ/Passaic County) posted the fastest time at the Larry Wieczorek Invitational since 2022. Indian Hills has now captured two 4x400m relay titles at the event in the last three seasons while the quartet’s 2026 mark is the best performance by a Warrior squad all-time.

Freshman Dayton LaMar (Denmark, IA/Fort Madison) starred at the Iowa Track Building in the men’s long jump, posting a runner-up finish with a national qualifying mark of 7.42 meters, the second-best performance in school history. LaMar has now posted three top-three finishes in three attempts in the long jump to open up his collegiate career.

LaMar now ranks sixth in the nation with his current mark of 7.42 meters.

Freshman Ryan Giberson (Fairfield, IA/Fairfield) added a fifth-place showing in the high jump with a new personal-best mark of 2.03 meters, tied for the fourth-best mark in school history.

Cyclone Open Recap

Indian Hills produced five top-five finishes at the Lied Recreation Center in Ames, including two first-place performers.

Sophomore Joseph Cannon (Milwaukee, WI/Rufus King) brought home top honors in the men’s 60-meter dash, the sophomore’s first-career first-place individual finish for the Warriors. Cannon posted a mark of 6.82, just 0.01 off a personal-best effort.

Ferguson continued an unprecedented stretch to open his collegiate career by winning the 400-meter dash on Friday prior to his performance in the relay in Iowa City on Saturday. Ferguson posted a time of 47.78 to earn the top spot on the podium, the freshman’s fourth overall victory of the year, and second 400m victory in Ames this season.

Along with Ferguson, Gray added a runner-up finish in the event with a mark of 47.78, the sophomore’s top performance of the 2025-26 campaign.

Galvez took home a runner-up finish in the men’s 800-meter run as the Warriors took six of the top 11 spots in the event. The Warriors’ six top marks in the event all proved to be national qualifying marks.

Galvez crossed the finish line with a time of 1:49.69, the sophomore’s top effort of the year and third-best all-conditions performance in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) this season.

Bygrave added a fourth-place finish in the 800m with a new personal-best mark of 1:50.46, fifth-best all-time at Indian Hills.

The Warriors are back in action January 30-31 with the Washburn Open in Topeka, KS, home of the 2026 NJCAA Indoor Track & Field National Championship.