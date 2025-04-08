WARRIOR OFFENSE ERUPTS IN 19-0 ICCAC VICTORY

April 07, 2025

Creston, IA – The Indian Hills Baseball team extended its winning streak to five games with a dominant 19-0 Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) victory at Southwestern Community College on Monday. The Warriors improve to 14-16 overall and 8-5 in league play.

The Warriors erupted with a season-high 19 runs and 19 hits on the day to surge past the Spartans and complete the three-game ICCAC series on the road. Indian Hills has now won 27 consecutive games over the Spartans dating back to the 2017 season. During the team’s five-game win streak, the Warriors are outscoring their opponents 63-17.

Nine different players collected a hit during Monday’s affair, including three hits apiece from Jose Castillo (Las Tablas, Panama/Springfield Commonwealth), Cale Clark (Marionville, MO/Marionville), Boris Rodriguez (San Sebastian, Puerto Rico/ESCAED) and Zachari Pace (Colorado Springs, CO/Vista Ridge). Castillo finished the contest with four RBI.

Clark finished the three-game series with the Spartans with seven hits and seven RBI for the Warriors while Castillo.

Freshman Kevin Ramos (Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic/Springfield Commonwealth) added a base hit to extend his hitting streak to seven games

On the mound, Cole Huebner (Edmonton, Alberta/Strathcona) went five innings with just two hits allowed in a scoreless outing for the sophomore. Huebner struck out seven batters before JJ Reynolds (Burlington, Ontario/Corpus Christi) took the reigns with two scoreless innings of relief, allowing just one base hit.

The Warriors are back in action Tuesday afternoon at Pat Daugherty Field with a single nine-inning ICCAC contest against North Iowa Area Community College. First pitch from Centerville is set for 2:00 PM.

