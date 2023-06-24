Warhawks Fall to No. 12 Lynnville-Sully

NEW SHARON – Lynnville-Sully senior Conner Matson tossed a no-hotter and hit a homerun en route to a 9-0 victory at North Mahaska Wednesday. The win came off of the Hawks’ first loss of the season on Tuesday to Hudson.

Lynnville-Sully’s Corder Noun Harder took the game’s second pitch over the right field fence and with one out Matson ripped one over the fence and the Hawks were in control. North Mahaska’s Nate Sampson walked to open the Nm half of the first inning and made it to third but could not score. No other Warhawk was allowed past first base.

Matson controlled the game from the mound striking out 14 of the 21 North Mahaska batters he faced. Four North Mahaska batters reached base on walks, the only downside to Matson’s game.

Noun Harder hit two RBIs on a homer and single for the Hawks.

Nash Smith took the loss for North Mahaska going 5 1/3 innings. He allowed eight runs on eight hits and three walks. He struck out six. Carson Doak finished the game with a run on one hit, two walks and a hit batsman.

North Mahaska plays at BGM Friday, then plays at the Albia tournament on Saturday.