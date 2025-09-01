Macalester Defeats Grinnell in Four Sets

GRINNELL, Iowa — August 30, 2025

Macalester earned a 3–1 victory over Grinnell College in women’s volleyball at Darby Gymnasium. The Scots won by set scores of 25–22, 26–24, 21–25, and 25–19.

Macalester finished with 62 kills and a .147 hitting percentage, while Grinnell recorded 43 kills and hit .182. The Scots tallied 5.0 total team blocks compared to 1.0 for the Pioneers.

For Grinnell, Leticia Machado led the attack with 18 kills on 45 attempts. Kylie-Ann Smith added 11 kills, and Hayley Taka contributed 13. Kylie Snell totaled eight kills and hit .583. Nicole Mlynski posted eight kills and two block assists.

Macalester was led by Adonia Anene with 26 kills on 68 attempts. Avery Rahe added 14 kills, while Alia Sherrow finished with 17. Ella Cohen-Richie contributed nine kills.

The match lasted 1 hour and 47 minutes and was played in front of 100 spectators. The referees were Maurice Frazier and Thomas Johannsen.

Macalester improved to 1–0, while Grinnell dropped to 0–1.