Utility assistance applications rising in Iowa with cold weather season

by Cami Koons, Iowa Capital Dispatch

December 19, 2025

Iowans eligible for a federal utility assistance program are applying for assistance at higher rates this winter than last year, according to some distributors.

The low-income home energy assistance program is a federal program that helps qualifying households pay for part of their residential heating bill during the winter season.

The program, which is abbreviated to LIHEAP, is administered by community action associations and the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services.

A spokesperson for HHS said the state is seeing “a consistent slightly increased level of need” so far into the winter heating season. The spokesperson noted in an email, however, that applications are still being processed by the state and that HHS expects to have a “clearer picture” of need in the next couple of weeks.

Christopher Ackman, the communications and volunteers manager at Hawkeye Area Community Action Program, or HACAP, which helps to administer LIHEAP to households, said the organization has already had more than 5,700 applications for the winter season.

Ackman said in most years, HACAP has around 11,000 applications.

“We’re well over halfway to what we normally have in a given year, and we’ve still got until April to go,” Ackman said. “This time of year is definitely a big need, and we see a big surplus in applications.”

Ackman said the sub-zero temperatures that most of the state endured in early December were likely a contributing factor to the increase in applications, but he said other factors like the cost of food and energy can also contribute to an increase in applications to the program.

While overall inflation rates decreased in November, according to consumer price indexes from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, prices for food at home and energy increased slightly.

HACAP, which is also a food bank and provides other services to low-income households, is experiencing “higher than normal” need at the food pantries it serves, according to Ackman.

He said folks seeking energy assistance are typically enrolled in or utilize other programs that HACAP facilitates. Ackman said the holidays are always a time of additional need at food pantries and in the charitable sector.

“It’s definitely good to always donate to your local food pantries, your local food banks during this time of year, any local nonprofit,” Ackman said. “We work with so many other different nonprofits in the community, we’re not competing with them, so anytime you can donate to a homeless shelter or Salvation Army or whatever it may be … it just goes to the greater good of helping.”

Utility companies also accept and offer a match on utility assistance donations. Programs, like I CARE from MidAmerican Energy, or Hometown Care Energy Fund from Alliant Energy, collect funds and donate to the local community action agencies.

Most rural cooperatives and other utility companies offer similar services or allow customers to round up their energy bills to donate into the community network.

Customers who qualify for LIHEAP, which requires an income at or below 200% of the federal poverty level, are also eligible for a disconnection moratorium during the cold season, from Nov. 1 through April 1.

Rate-regulated utilities are required to report data of accounts that are past due and have been issued disconnection notices. According to the latest data compiled by the Iowa Utilities Commission, in November there were 49,299 accounts eligible for energy assistance in Iowa, 912 of which were issued disconnection notices.

The total number of accounts eligible for energy assistance is up nearly 21% from November of 2024 and the number of accounts with disconnection notices is about 9.5% higher this year than last.

HHS said LIHEAP applications for both owner-occupied and renter-occupied households will be accepted through April 30, 2026. Applications can be found online and submitted in person, by mail, over the phone or via email.

Expanding LIHEAP along with energy changes

LIHEAP funding was delayed during the government shutdown in October and part of November, but programs were awarded their 2026 fiscal year funds in late November. According to the Administration for Children and Families, Iowa was awarded $52.9 million for the program.

The National Energy Assistance Directors Association, which is a policy organization for state LIHEAP directors, projected that home heating costs will rise 9.2% this winter across the U.S. due to “surging” gas and electrical prices and a “colder-than-average” winter.

The organization called on Congress, according to a news release from early December, to increase funding for LIHEAP to account for “relentless increases” in the cost of electricity, food and housing. The group attributed rising energy costs to increased demand, aging grid infrastructure, higher interest rates and regional capacity shortfalls.

The association said the path forward includes “expanding renewable generation, modernizing the grid, and investing in weatherization, rooftop solar, and community solar” projects.

“The sharp rise in electric prices demands immediate attention,” Mark Wolfe, the association’s executive director said in the release. “We are urging Congress to increase final funding, so families aren’t left behind as energy costs continue to climb.”

