TRISTON SIMPSON NAMED TO COACHING STAFF

Ottumwa, IA – Indian Hills Head Men’s Basketball Coach Josh Sash has announced the addition of Triston Simpson as an assistant coach to the Warrior program.

“We are excited to have Triston complete our staff,” Sash stated. “He has a great energy about him, with an infectious personality. As a former point guard, he will bring invaluable perspective to our program. His playing experience both in college and at the professional level will provide a great example for our guys. Triston easily connects with people and will do a great job cultivating relationships within our program and across campus.”

Simpson joins the Warrior staff after a standout collegiate and professional basketball career. Simpson most recently competed in the Estonia KML Basketball League in 2023 for Tallinna Kalev. Simpson also competed for BC Apollon Limassol of the Cyprus-OPAP Basket League. Simpson’s professional career began in 2021 after signing with IR Reykjavik in the Iceland Subway League.

Collegiately, Simpson was a four-year member of the University of South Dakota Men’s Basketball team. Over his last three seasons with the Coyotes, Simpson started all 90 contests while averaging over 30 minutes per game throughout 124 career games. Throughout his career as a point guard, Simpson scored over 1,100 career points while adding nearly 400 assists.

“I am extremely thrilled to join the Indian Hills staff working alongside coach Sash and coach Olusesi,” stated Simpson. “Indian Hills has a rich history and I will work relentlessly to continue that. I look forward to sharing my knowledge of the game with our student-athletes.”

A native of Lincoln, NE, Simpson received a bachelor’s degree in Sports Management from South Dakota.