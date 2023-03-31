Treasurer Roby Smith Shares Resources for Financial Literacy Month

DES MOINES – April is Financial Literacy Month, and State Treasurer Roby Smith is encouraging all Iowans to strengthen their financial literacy skills. “No matter how old or young one may be, there’s always something to learn to enhance our financial well-being. I am excited to provide resources to assist in growing understanding about budgeting, saving and spending,” Smith stated.

As part of the month’s celebration, Smith is encouraging parents, guardians, educators and librarians to use his free Financial Bingo boards to help aid in teaching children of all ages. “Teaching financial education helps children gain the skills to plan for the future and instills confidence to make sound financial decisions in adulthood,” continued Smith. “Each board is designed with activities and talking points specific to each age group about topics including saving goals, earnings, borrowing, credit and more.”

In addition to the Financial Bingo boards, Smith has additional resources for children, adults and educators on his Financial Education and Empowerment webpage. “With games, lessons, talking points and apps, there’s sure to be something for everyone,” Smith concluded. “My hope is these resources can help people, communities and schools incorporate financial literacy conversations and skills in their lives.”

