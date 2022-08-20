THREE GOALS NOT ENOUGH AS WARRIORS FALL IN OPENER

Ottumwa, IA – The Indian Hills Men’s Soccer team suffered a 4-3 season-opening loss to Johnson County Community College (KS) on the opening day of the 2022 IHCC Classic.

The Warriors earned goals from three individuals – Lukas Glade (Ettenbeuren, Germany/Realschule Ichenhausen), Mohammed Bouchafrati (North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany/Tannenbusch Gymnasium), and Daniele Verdirosi (Rome, Italy/Araniti). Ron Becker (Tubingen, Germany/Evangelisches Firstwald Gymnasium) earned a pair of assists in his collegiate debut for the Warriors while Matteo Scarduzio (San Secondo Paremnse, Italy/Fabio Bocchialini) and Kaz Kromwijk (Schenkeldijk, Netherlands/Stedelijk Dalton Lyceum Kaptynweg) split time in net in the 2022 opener.

After trailing 3-1 at halftime, the Warriors limited the Cavaliers to just four shots over the final 45 minutes of action. Indian Hills outshot Johnson County 20-16 on the day, including an 11-4 mark in the second half.

“With some tactical adjustments and guys refocusing in terms of what we were asking them to do and being more defensively solid, we came back in the second half and were happy with that performance,” stated head coach Kevin Nuss.

The Warriors fell behind early as Johnson County struck first with a goal in the sixth minute on a cross from the right side. Less than two minutes later, the Warriors answered back as Glade teamed up with Becker for a give-and-go in the box and beat the keeper with a shot to the left corner for the equalizer.

The match remained all square at one until the Cavaliers delivered its second goal in the box in the 18th minute for a 2-1 lead. Johnson County went up 3-1 with a goal in the 31st minute and carried the advantage into the halftime break.

The Warriors’ halftime adjustments proved promising as Bouchafrati came off the bench and scored off a rebound in the 55th minute for his first career goal. Becker was credited with his second assist on the afternoon.

The Cavaliers once again answered with a goal in the 59th minute to go up at 4-2 and held off the Warrior attack for nearly 25 minutes until Indian Hills threatened once again. Verdirosi provided an immediate spark off the bench for the Warriors and buried a goal in the 83rd minute after beating his defender one-on-one in the box to pull Indian Hills within one.

A last ditch effort in the closing minutes was not enough for the Warriors as Indian Hills dropped its season-opener.

The Warriors will return to action on the final day of the IHCC Classic on Sunday at 1:00 PM against Crowder College (MO). Crowder and Johnson County will meet on Saturday on the IHCC Soccer Field at 1:00 PM.