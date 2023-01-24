Three Average Over 200 as Statesmen Compete at Clarke Invitational

Dubuque–The William Penn men’s bowling team finished in the middle of the pack as it faced off against a load of regional foes at the Clarke Invitational Saturday and Sunday.

WPU finished sixth out of 12 teams with 7,806 pins in five regular games and 16 Baker rounds. Iowa Western CC took the team crown with 8,066 pins.

Jacob Kraft of Iowa Central CC was the top bowler in the 79-player field with 1,136 pins (227.2 average).

Bryce Keykal (So., Princeton, Minn., Education) just fell shy of all-tournament status in leading WPU, finishing with a 208.6 clip (1,043 pins). He had three games over 200 with a high of 237.

Jayson Miner (Sr., Silvis, Ill., Business Management) also started five games with a 171.2 mark.

Jared Smith (Jr., Oskaloosa, Iowa, General Accounting) averaged 215.8 pins in four rounds, while Coleton Jacobson (Jr., West Jordan, Utah, Exercise Science) owned a 191.5 clip in four games as well.

Jake Cook (Sr., Keokuk, Iowa, Physical Education) posted a 154.3 average in three games, while Conor Fetherston (Fr., Dublin, Ireland) (213.0) and Kody Sapp (Jr., Donnelson, Iowa, Sociology) (175.5) both started two rounds.

The Statesmen also had a reserve team on the lanes with the JV event including only Baker games due to lack of lanes for all competitors. William Penn topped the four-team standings with 2,983 pins.

“Our guys had a tough weekend,” Head Coach Cameron Foster said. We had a hard time finding our groove, but still had some big positives as we saw great performances from Bryce Keykal and Jared Smith.”

Next Up: William Penn takes a week off before traveling to Cedar Rapids on February 4-5 to compete in the Coe Invitational.