Community Partnerships Improve Fishing Opportunities in Mahaska County

OSKALOOSA, Iowa — The Mahaska County Conservation Board is proud to recognize the outstanding community partnerships that recently made significant fish habitat improvements possible at Russell Wildlife Area and White Oak Conservation Area.

Through a collaborative effort involving the Southeast Iowa Anglers Club, Scanlon Bait & Tackle, G & S Construction, and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, a total of 80 high-quality fish habitat structures were installed—20 at Russell Wildlife Area and 60 at White Oak Conservation Area. These recycled PVC habitat structures are designed to last for decades, providing valuable underwater cover that improves fish habitat, increases fish populations, and enhances angling success for generations to come.

A special thank you goes to the Southeast Iowa Anglers Club, whose generous $1,000 donation provided the required local match to secure an additional $10,000 in fish habitat structures through the Iowa DNR Fish Habitat Grant Program. Their commitment demonstrates how local support can leverage state funding and create lasting improvements for outdoor recreation in our communities.

The Mahaska County Conservation Board would also like to recognize Scanlon Bait & Tackle for their continued dedication to promoting fishing and supporting conservation efforts throughout southeast Iowa. Local businesses like Scanlon Bait & Tackle play an important role in connecting people with the outdoors while helping strengthen conservation initiatives across the region.

Projects like this provide benefits far beyond the water. Improved fishing opportunities attract anglers from across Iowa, increasing visitation to our parks and communities while supporting local restaurants, gas stations, lodging, and other small businesses. Investing in outdoor recreation is also an investment in our local economy.

The Mahaska County Conservation Board encourages everyone who enjoys fishing to learn more about the Southeast Iowa Anglers Club and their mission. The club works tirelessly to raise funds that improve fishing opportunities throughout southeast Iowa by supporting habitat enhancement projects, youth fishing programs, conservation initiatives, and partnerships that benefit anglers of all ages. Their dedication has made a measurable difference in expanding access to quality fishing experiences throughout the region.

The Mahaska County Conservation Board is grateful for the continued support of the Southeast Iowa Anglers Club, Scanlon Bait & Tackle, G & S Construction, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, and everyone who contributed to making this project a success. Together, these partnerships are ensuring that our lakes continue to provide outstanding fishing opportunities for current and future generations.