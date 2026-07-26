Musco Youth Sports Exchange Brings Shanghai Softball Players to Oskaloosa

International program uses youth sports to build friendships across cultures

OSKALOOSA, Iowa – Young softball players from Oskaloosa and Shanghai, China, recently played together, sharing fields, equipment, and dugouts during the second Musco Youth Sports Exchange.

A girls’ softball team with 12 players from Shanghai spent nine days in Iowa during the week of July 12. Their visit included softball games, a training clinic, traveling around Iowa, and chances to experience American culture.

Representatives from the Shanghai Baseball and Softball Association, the Shanghai Friendship Association, and the Shanghai Sports Federation joined the Beisibao U13 team.

Chris Limpach, Musco’s director for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, helped organize the exchange. He explained that the program was started to connect young people through sports.

The idea came about after talks between Musco CEO Jeff Rogers and people from the Shanghai Baseball and Softball Association. Musco has run a manufacturing facility in Shanghai for many years and has employees living and working there.

Organizers believed that softball could help young people make friends, even if they speak different languages or come from different cultures.

The program isn’t about creating all-star teams or focusing on wins and losses. Instead, it gives local kids who love softball a chance to meet players from another country.

Teams from Oskaloosa, North Mahaska, Ankeny, and Dyersville joined this year’s exchange. Some players with family ties to Musco also took part.

Games took place at several locations, such as the Lacey Sports Complex in Oskaloosa, Fareway Fields in Norwalk, and the Field of Dreams movie site near Dyersville.

At first, the teams played regular games against each other. Later, they mixed up the teams so players from Iowa and China could play together.

During the mixed games, players and coaches had to find ways to communicate and help each other. Translators, including Musco employees who speak Mandarin, were there to assist, but many people used hand signals, smiles, applause, and demonstrations to connect.

Players shared bats and other gear, learned each other’s cheers, and celebrated good plays together.

Some players had already met during the first exchange in 2025, when young athletes from Oskaloosa visited Shanghai. That first trip brought together over 100 young people from the United States and China.

Returning players got to reconnect in Iowa. Others made new friends by trading snacks, playing games between softball matches, and sharing contact details.

Limpach said some players kept in touch and messaged each other after the Shanghai team went back home.

Before the games started, the players went to a half-day softball clinic in Oskaloosa. Michelle Smith, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and former U.S. national team player, led the clinic.

Local coaches also helped out at the clinic. It gave the players a chance to meet and practice together before playing against each other.

The exchange was about more than just softball. Organizers planned activities to help the visitors get to know Oskaloosa, Iowa, and American baseball culture.

After traveling for more than 20 hours, the Shanghai group had time to rest and adjust to the new time zone.

The visitors toured Nelson Pioneer Farm, took part in an art activity near Oskaloosa City Square, and went to an Iowa Cubs game.

Before heading to Dyersville, the players watched the movie “Field of Dreams” with Chinese subtitles at Musco’s Oskaloosa facility. Later that week, they played at the famous movie site.

Players were introduced as they walked onto the field through the corn, just like in the movie. They also visited the nearby Major League Baseball stadium built for special games at the site.

The trip wrapped up with a visit to Wrigley Field for a Chicago Cubs game. One Shanghai team member got to throw the ceremonial first pitch in front of a sold-out crowd. Limpach said the young player threw a strike.

The exchange also gave local families, coaches, volunteers, and Musco employees a chance to join in. Musco reported that 87 softball players took part in the Iowa part of the program.

Limpach joined as a Musco employee, coach, and parent. His daughter was one of the Oskaloosa-area players who went to Shanghai in 2025 and reunited with friends during this year’s visit.

Musco plans to keep growing the exchange, adding more sports and countries in the future.

A 13-and-under baseball team from Oskaloosa and nearby communities is set to travel to Montigny and Toulouse, France. The nine-day trip will include games against French teams and activities to help build cultural connections.

Musco recently installed lights at a baseball field in Toulouse and has built a relationship with the French Baseball and Softball Federation.

Organizers also hope to send another group of local players to China in the summer of 2027.

The exchange is part of Musco’s broader efforts to support youth recreation. The Oskaloosa-based company works with sports organizations in the United States and around the world.

The program’s goal is to give young athletes experiences that go beyond the playing field. By practicing, competing, and spending time together, organizers hope the players see that language and cultural differences don’t stop them from becoming teammates and friends.

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Excerpt: Young softball players from Shanghai and the Oskaloosa area competed together, attended a clinic and toured Iowa during the second Musco Youth Sports Exchange.

Tags: Musco, Musco Youth Sports Exchange, Oskaloosa, Shanghai, China, youth softball, Lacey Sports Complex, Field of Dreams, Michelle Smith, international exchange, North Mahaska