USAC Silver Crown Series Returns to Iowa Speedway with Inaugural Iowa 100 on Saturday, Aug. 8

Historic open-wheel series joins NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series for an unforgettable night of racing at the Fastest Short Track on the Planet

NEWTON, Iowa (July 23, 2026) – Iowa Speedway announced today that the USAC Silver Crown Series will compete at the Fastest Short Track on the Planet for the inaugural Iowa 100 on Saturday, Aug. 8, immediately following the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race. It creates a one-of-a-kind doubleheader featuring two of America’s marquee racing divisions.

The Iowa 100 marks the return of the legendary USAC Silver Crown Series to Iowa Speedway for the first time since 2015 and adds even more excitement to an action-packed NASCAR weekend, giving fans the opportunity to experience two distinct styles of racing in a single evening.

“Adding the USAC Silver Crown Series to our NASCAR weekend creates an incredible value for our fans and showcases another iconic form of American motorsports at Iowa Speedway,” said Eric Peterson, President of Iowa Speedway. “The Iowa 100 will bring together some of the nation’s best open-wheel drivers immediately following the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race, making Saturday night one of the most unique racing experiences anywhere in the country.”

Known as the pinnacle of traditional American championship dirt and pavement racing, the USAC Silver Crown Series features some of the sport’s most accomplished open-wheel drivers competing in powerful, purpose-built machines on some of the nation’s most historic tracks. The Iowa 100 will add Iowa Speedway to that prestigious list while introducing Silver Crown competition to a new generation of fans.

The Iowa 100 complements an already packed weekend of racing at Iowa Speedway. Action begins Friday, Aug. 7, with the JR&CO 150 for the ARCA Menards Series, before NASCAR takes center stage on Saturday and Sunday with the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series’ HyVee Perks 250 and NASCAR Cup Series’ Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol.

Tickets for NASCAR Weekend at Iowa Speedway, including admission to the Iowa 100, are available now at IowaSpeedway.com or by calling the Iowa Speedway ticket office at (866) 787-8946.