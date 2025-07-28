The Climb Prepares for 3rd Annual “Shoe’s and Do’s” Event, Bringing Hope and Confidence to Local Kids

BEACON, Iowa – Volunteers and community members came together this past weekend to prepare for the 3rd Annual “Shoe’s and Do’s” event, a back-to-school outreach that provides free shoes, haircuts, and hygiene kits to children in need. The event, hosted by The Climb and sponsored by Give It Up, Mahaska, will be held August 2nd and 3rd at the newly renovated Beacon United Methodist Church.

The Climb, which operates out of Penn Central Mall, has been collecting donations for months to ensure local children start the school year feeling confident and cared for. “This is the 3rd year for our Shoes and Do’s event. We have been donated over 1,500 pairs of shoes,” said event organizer Chrissy Rainey. “It’s first come, first served, and we’re still looking for a couple more stylists to help out. Please watch for parking signs as this event is well participated.”

Volunteers gathered at the church on Saturday to unload and set up the massive supply of donated items. Sheila Guiter, who also leads ‘The Climb’, shared the importance of the effort: “We have about 15 committed volunteers who take in donations, run the store, deliver and pick up items, etc. We’ve been collecting shoes and hygiene items for about six months to prep. Donations have come from all over the community, and we have more new shoes than ever before. There will even be stylists to cut, braid, and add tinsel to hair,” Guiter said.

Outer Limits Truck Repair stepped up in a big way to help move the supplies from The Climb’s location at the mall to the church. Brett DeBruin, owner of Outer Limits, said, “We were excited to get the chance to be able to put some of our guys and equipment to good use that will help people out, and we all had a lot of fun with the crew that we were a part of. The rain was kind of a nice cool down on a muggy morning while moving all the boxes, and we enjoy being able to be part of the community and help in any way we can.”

Saif Grafke, also of Outer Limits, echoed those sentiments. “At Outer Limits Truck Repair, we are big on family and community. So for us to work with The Climb and help them is near and dear to us. This community means a lot to us, and anytime that we can give back to the community that has helped us out, it’s a really big deal. We’re very appreciative of The Climb reaching out to us to help them with this.”

The Climb continues to grow with strong community support. Guiter noted, “We have come a long way from when you interviewed us the first time, and I’m so grateful for the community support Outer Limits has given, as well as many other community and local businesses who have pitched in items for our auctions and Good Neighbor Awards. We are growing at warp speed.”

No pre-registration is required to participate in the “Shoe’s and Do’s” event. Families with school-age children are invited to simply walk in during the scheduled hours to receive new shoes, a fresh haircut, hygiene products, and a boost of confidence for the new school year.

Event details:

Saturday, August 2nd: 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Sunday, August 3rd: 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Location: Beacon United Methodist Church, 500 Sheridan St., Beacon, IA 52534

The event is completely free, though free-will donations will be accepted to help The Climb continue its mission. For those who wish to support The Climb financially year-round, donations can be made at www.giveitupmahaska.org