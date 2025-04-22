Teaching Oskaloosa Track Athletes How to Fight Back

Discovering the Power of Awareness and Self-Defense

OSKALOOSA, Iowa – When members of the Oskaloosa High School girls track team gathered for a recent practice, they expected to break a sweat—but not in the usual way. Under the guidance of local instructor Clay Grandia, the team shifted from sprint drills to self-defense, learning how to protect themselves in a world that doesn’t always play fair.

“It was actually really fun and helpful,” said freshman Nichole Harman. “We learned how to protect ourselves, like how to make a proper fist and be quick with our punches. It wasn’t just about fighting—it was about knowing what to do if something actually happened.”

Grandia, a retired Navy SEAL with a calm demeanor and decades of high-level tactical training, didn’t start with flashy moves. Instead, he focused on the basics. “A lot of them have never thrown a punch, or even thought about the stance they’d take if they had to strike someone,” he said. The girls learned how to form a proper fist, how to ground their stance, and how to deliver a punch that channels energy from the floor up—“relaxed until contact,” Grandia explained.

But the session went far beyond physical strikes. Grandia taught the athletes about vulnerable target areas like the eyes, throat, sternum, and even the nerves that run along the legs and feet. “It’s not just about hitting someone in the face,” he said. “You need to know where it actually makes a difference.”

“It was cool learning how to flip someone over if they grabbed you from behind,” said freshman Tierney Thomes. “That kind of thing could really happen, especially to girls. It’s something we need to know. I’d definitely use what he taught us if I ever had to.”

He emphasized adaptability during an attack, teaching the girls not to fixate on a single move if it doesn’t work. “Try once or twice and then move on to something else,” he said. “You need to stay fluid.”

Alongside self-defense techniques, Grandia wove in stories that stuck. “I tell them, you’ve got to actually register what you’re seeing—not just glance,” Grandia emphasized. “See the faces, notice who’s around you, and recognize if something isn’t right.”

His message: set thresholds early. “If you see something that doesn’t feel right—like a car passing you twice—you don’t have to wait for a full emergency. Get on the phone with non-emergency dispatch. Talk through what’s happening.”

“He really put us in that real situation mindset,” said junior Vivian Bolibaugh. “After the class, I feel way more confident. If someone came up behind me, I honestly think I could throw them over my shoulder in an instant.”

Bolibaugh noted that while she’s not often running alone, others on the team are—especially long-distance runners who practice around town. “This is definitely beneficial for them,” she said. “And I think it’ll be helpful for me in the future too, especially when I go off to college. You never know who you’re going to meet. Sometimes people can seem fine but end up being sketchy.”

“The threats are out there,” Grandia said. “We just don’t like to admit it. But it’s a dangerous world.”

He drew parallels between his Navy training and everyday life, saying both environments include unseen dangers. “You’re going to bump shoulders with someone who’s done some terrible things,” he said. “They’re just not doing it at that moment. But what happens when the opportunity presents itself?”

Throughout the session, Grandia prioritized awareness over combat. “The most important thing is personal threat awareness,” he said. “You don’t have to be physically strong. Anyone—of any age or ability—can start practicing right away. You just need to learn how to think.”

Though physical defense played a role, Grandia continually emphasized mental preparedness and situational awareness as the first line of defense. “It’s not like in the movies,” he said. “A real fight is messy. You could lose teeth, get your hair pulled out. The best fight is the one you avoid.”

For Grandia, the goal isn’t to turn students into fighters—it’s to help them think like survivors. With each punch thrown and each story shared, he hopes the young women of Oskaloosa learn that the most powerful weapon they possess is awareness.

“Self-defense starts with the decision to stay safe,” he said. “And that decision begins long before someone tries to hurt you.”