Supervisors Appoint New Auditor, Advance Road Closures and Conservation Plans

Oskaloosa, Iowa – The Mahaska County Board of Supervisors held its regular meeting Monday morning, addressing several key administrative actions, personnel changes, and public policy matters affecting the county.

One of the most significant items on the agenda was the appointment of a new county auditor following the resignation of Jody, effective April 30. After reviewing applications and publicizing the vacancy, the board unanimously appointed Madison Garden to the role. Gardner was one of two highly qualified candidates, and her engagement with courthouse departments and county officials stood out during the selection process. Following her appointment, Garden took the oath of office and officially assumed her duties as Mahaska County Auditor.

The board approved the minutes from previous meetings held on April 21 and April 25, clarifying that the bond coverage for individuals performing the duties of the auditor is based on the position rather than the individual’s name. April claims were also approved.

A recommendation from the Mahaska County Insurance Committee regarding an employee health contribution tier increase for the fiscal year 2026 renewal was approved, effective July 1.

The board adopted Resolution 2025-09, closing a portion of 190th Street in Monroe Township, Section 21. Following a previous public hearing and lack of opposition, the board voted to close all but 800 feet of the roadway. Considerations of long-term maintenance and the classification of the remaining segment factored into the decision.

Two agenda items were tabled for future meetings: action regarding support for the Marc Radio Repeater System and the proposed ordinance on dangerous dogs and animals. The board noted that additional discussions and preparations were needed before decisions could be made.

Payroll adjustments were approved for both the Conservation Department and the Sheriff’s Office. In conservation, the resignation of Rosemary Schwartz was accepted, and Colton Heinz Cooter was added to the part-time payroll. The Sheriff’s Office added Joshua Starkey, who is already ILEA certified, to the payroll effective May 19.

The board also accepted the Veterans Affairs third-quarter report.

As part of its statutory planning, the board approved the Secondary Roads Department’s Five-Year Program, which had been previously reviewed during budget sessions. The plan outlines projects contingent on funding and bid outcomes and is required for state submission.

Public comments included continued concerns over the South Central Regional Airport project. A resident urged the board to formally oppose the project, citing ongoing land surveys despite a public pause. The board acknowledged the remarks but did not take formal action during the meeting.

Later, the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office responded to prior criticism by distributing the Iowa Ombudsman’s findings, which cleared Chief Deputy Ben Johnston of any wrongdoing following a public complaint.

The board also received updates on conservation efforts and the county’s educational playscape project. A new double oxbow restoration tied to water quality education and supported by multiple state and federal offices was highlighted as a valuable community asset. Supervisor Chuck Webb provided a comprehensive report on the project, emphasizing its benefits for youth education and long-term environmental stewardship.