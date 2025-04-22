Supervisors Advance Budget, Road Vacation, and Auditor Vacancy in Busy April 21 Meeting

OSKALOOSA, Iowa — The Mahaska County Board of Supervisors held a full meeting Monday morning, April 21, 2025, addressing a wide range of issues including the FY25/26 county budget, a proposed road vacation, an ongoing auditor vacancy, and multiple public concerns.

The meeting opened with a Pledge of Allegiance and quickly moved through approval of the agenda and a round of public comments.

FY25/26 Budget Approved After Second Public Hearing

Supervisors conducted their second public hearing on the proposed Fiscal Year 2025-2026 county budget. The hearing, which followed an earlier one held March 31, drew no new public comments, and the board unanimously approved Resolution #2025-08 to adopt the budget.

Road Vacation Discussed in Monroe Township

A scheduled public hearing was held regarding the proposed vacation of a portion of 190th Street in Monroe Township (Section 21, Township 76N, Range 14W). A landowner expressed support for vacating the segment but requested that the first 800 feet remain open for winter maintenance and safety reasons. The board agreed to consider the request and will present a resolution for formal action at a future meeting.

County Auditor Vacancy to Be Filled by Appointment

With the resignation of the county auditor, the board discussed options for filling the vacancy. Iowa law allows either a special election or an appointment by the board. The supervisors voted to proceed with an appointment process.

Board Chair Mark Groenendyk emphasized a desire to consult legal counsel and avoid any procedural missteps. The board intends to publish notice of the vacancy as early as April 26, with the potential for an appointment to be made at the regular May 5 meeting. Should delays occur, a special meeting may be held on May 12, or the decision could wait until May 19.

County Attorney Andrew Ritland cautioned the board to follow open meetings and public records laws strictly, referencing recent Iowa Supreme Court decisions. Applications for the position will be public, and interviews must occur in open session unless a valid exception is met.

New City Manager Introduced

Sean Metcalf, the newly appointed city manager of Oskaloosa, was introduced during the meeting and briefly addressed the board. “I look forward to working with the county and helping our citizens,” he said.

Jefferson School Project Seeks Local Support

Representatives working with North Arrow Partners updated the board on the Jefferson School housing project. The developers are converting the former school building into 42 units of senior housing. Due to a shortfall in tax credits and the loss of a $500,000 HOME grant from the state, the project faces a $1.4 million funding gap.

City and county officials are exploring local options to close the gap, including the use of the revolving loan fund and potential contributions from entities like the George Daily Family Trust. Discussions are ongoing.

MARC Radio Repeater Support Requested

Representatives of the local amateur radio club requested support from the county to assist with relocating their repeater system to a new tower. They currently operate from an older structure that county officials are looking to decommission. Supervisors expressed support in principle and said the matter would be added as an action item at a future meeting after consultation with the county’s radio communications advisor.

Preliminary Plats, Payroll Changes, and Budget Amendment

The board approved preliminary and final subdivision plats for RV#1 and RV#2 and set May 19 at 9:05 a.m. as the date for a FY25 budget amendment hearing.

Several personnel changes were approved, including the addition of a new full-time jailer and the removal of two employees from the auditor’s payroll.

Dangerous Dogs Ordinance Under Review

Supervisors reviewed a proposed ordinance to address dangerous dogs and animal bites in the county. No action was taken, but Public Health and Environmental Director Eric Dursky explained the ordinance aims to bring clarity to incidents involving bites, especially those involving unvaccinated animals or attacks on private property.

Discussion revealed differing perspectives on how rural dog behavior should be handled. The board indicated it would continue reviewing and seeking more feedback before advancing the measure.

IDOT Budget, SE Connector, and Health Insurance

The board reviewed and approved the Iowa Department of Transportation FY26 budget and discussed upcoming decisions related to health insurance renewals and potential bids for the SE Connector Grading Project. No final actions were taken on those items during this meeting.

Final Public Comments and Adjournment

The meeting concluded with a second public comment period and brief committee updates. The board adjourned after a nearly two-hour session that covered a wide breadth of county business.