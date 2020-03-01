Statesmen Salvage Weekend with Split Against MNU

Olathe, Kan.—William Penn continued its Heart of America Athletic Conference opening weekend with a pair of games against MidAmerica Nazarene

After dropping game one, the Statesmen (10-8, 1-3 Heart) rebounded to grab their first conference with over the Pioneers (8-5, 3-1 Heart) by the score of 8-2.

WPU 1, MNU 3

A pitcher’s duel commenced in game one of the doubleheader as runs were at a premium throughout. Teddy Natter (Jr., Reno, Nev., Business Management) got the start on the hill for the Statesmen and lasted 6 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs and striking out six.

MNU got on the board in the bottom of the first to take a 1-0 early and the Statesmen finally responded in the fifth with a solo shot off the bat of Soren Graversen (Jr., Calgary, Alberta, Human Services) that cleared the left-center field wall. The Pioneers were held in check until they were able to get to Natter in the bottom of the seventh as they walked it off with a two-run home run.

Aside from Graversen, Adrian Garcia (Sr., Ontario, Calif., Mechanical Engineering), Jameson Hart (Jr., Sarnia, Ontario, Sports Management), and Carson Hauk (Fr., Lubbock, Texas) all logged a hit.

WPU 8, MNU 2

After being held to just a lone run in game one, the navy and gold had an offensive outburst in game two.

WPU plated four runs in the fourth inning to take a 4-1 lead. Alex Fisher (Jr., Sydney, Aus., Biology) led off the inning with a triple and was soon doubled in just a batter later by Hart. Jarrett Hunt (Sr., Logan, Utah, Digital Communication) followed that up with single and he was followed by a Jake Vernon (Sr., Elkhart, Ind., Interdisciplinary Studies) double that scored Hart. Snaider Torrealba (Sr., Barquisimeto, Ven., Sports Management) hit a sac-fly to score Hunt and Jaylan Jones (So., Ottumwa, Iowa, Business Management) capped off the scoring with an RBI single scoring the courtesy runner, Cassian Castillo (Sr., San Leandro Calif., Business Management).

William Penn added four more runs to put the game out of reach in the top of the seventh highlighted by a two-run bomb off the bat of Hart.

Hart finished 2-3 with three RBIs, Jones collected a hit and a pair of RBIs, Vernon was 1-2 with a RBI as well in the win.

Tyler Gregory (Jr., Peoria Heights, Ill., Exercise Science) got the start and picked up the win going 4 2/3 innings while surrendering only two earned runs. Stetson Denning (So., Queen Creek, Ariz., Sports Management) closed the door as he threw the final two innings, scoreless, in relief.

Next Up: William Penn will host Baker in a doubleheader next Saturday with first pitch scheduled for 1 pm.