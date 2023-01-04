Statesmen Compete at Soldier Salute Event

Coralville–The William Penn women’s wrestling team wrapped up the 2022 calendar year by hitting the mat at the Solider Salute last Thursday.

It was an overall tough day for the navy and gold as Mami Selemani (Jr., Iowa City, Iowa, Business Management) was the only individual to claim a victory. The junior won once by decision and then finished her day with a technical fall.

Next Up: William Penn travels to Des Moines on January 19 for a pair of Heart of America Athletic Conference duals at 7 p.m. The Statesmen face host Grand View as well as Baker in the triangular.