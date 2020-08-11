Statesmen 11th in Preseason Poll

Oskaloosa–The William Penn women’s soccer team is looking to change its momentum as the Heart of America Athletic Conference preseason coaches’ poll was released Monday.

WPU, which was 6-12 in 2019 (1-10 Heart), is expected to place 11th in the 13-team conference.

Central Methodist leads the group, while Benedictine, MidAmerica Nazarene, Evangel, and Missouri Valley wrap up the top five spots.

Baker, Grand View, Clarke, Culver-Stockton, and Graceland hold the 6-10 spots, while Mount Mercy and Heart newcomer Park finish the rating.

The NAIA has postponed all of its fall national championships to the spring, but the Heart still plans to play its full regular season slate as well as its postseason tournament this fall. The national tournament is currently slated for next April.

William Penn begins 2020 on September 6 with a home matchup against Harris-Stowe State. Two days later, the crew ends its non-conference slate versus Faith Baptist Bible at home. Heart play starts on September 16 as WPU hits the road to take on Culver-Stockton.

2020 Heart Preseason Coaches’ Poll

1. Central Methodist

2. Benedictine

3. MidAmerica Nazarene

4. Evangel

5. Missouri Valley

6. Baker

7. Grand View

8. Clarke

9. Culver-Stockton

10. Graceland

11. William Penn

12. Mount Mercy

13. Park