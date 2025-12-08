Snowfall Makes 38th Oskaloosa Lighted Christmas Parade Feel Like a Hallmark Movie

The 38th Annual Oskaloosa Lighted Christmas Parade turned downtown into a snowy Christmas scene that many people compared to a Hallmark movie. Light snow fell during the parade, and the flakes drifted through the glow of the lights, making the night feel extra special.

Oskaloosa Main Street Director Angie Foster said it was a night to remember. “What an incredible night! The lighted Christmas parade already brings so much joy, but the snowfall made it feel straight out of a Hallmark Christmas movie,” Foster said. “The flakes coming down through the glow of the lights created the most magical scene—like the whole town was wrapped in a little extra Christmas sparkle and spirit.”

Even with the cold and snow, people still filled the streets. “Despite the snow and cold, the crowd showed up with amazing energy,” Foster said. “Families were bundled tight, kids were catching snowflakes, and every float looked even more beautiful against the snowy backdrop. The weather didn’t slow anyone down—in fact, it felt like it added something truly special.”

Foster said parade participants went all-in on the lighted theme. “Our entries were amazing this year. We ensured that everyone had ‘Christmas Lights’ on their float and they all stepped up and it was amazing,” she said.

She also thanked the many people who worked behind the scenes to make the parade safe and smooth. “A huge thank-you to the Grant Vroegh and his crew. They set up the cones and barricades and that is a huge undertaking,” Foster said. She added another “huge thank you” to the Mahaska Sheriff’s department, Oskaloosa Police Department and Mahaska Emergency Management, saying the parade could not happen without “these wonderful individuals.”

Foster also praised the many people and groups who helped throughout the day. “Another thank you to our volunteers, parade participants, and all the businesses and groups who put in so much work into the day and night. And thank you to everyone who came out and made the night unforgettable,” she said. “It was a perfect reminder of the magic that happens when community and Christmas spirit come together, we all shine brighter!”

The reaction on the Oskaloosa News Facebook page showed how much people enjoyed the night and the photos. Mahaska Chamber and Development Group wrote, “Great photos as always… Thank you!” Others called the parade “Just amazing!” and “Fantastic parade!” One commenter summed it up by saying, “A Magical Event!”

Many people said the snow took the event to another level. “The snow made it extra magical this year!” wrote Ashley Brownlee. Another person, Julie Bauerkemper Lentz, said, “Wow! I want to be there!!! Looks like a Hallmark movie!”

People also praised the floats and the work that went into them. Comments included “Super floats!” and “Bigger and more beautiful!” One person wrote, “What a beautiful parade and lights everywhere!! Merry Christmas Osky!!”

Some people said they hope to see the parade in person in the future. “This is fantastic! I can’t wait to see this parade some day,” wrote Kim Dornbier. Another commenter, Julie Crabb, said, “I so wanna be here next Christmas!!”

Former and current residents watching from outside the area joined in as well. “Thank you for sharing from AZ,” wrote Diana Shadduck. Another commenter said, “Love the holiday sprint from sunny AZ.”

Many people were simply happy to be able to enjoy the event through photos if they could not take their own. “I experienced this great event in person but was too bundled up to take the pictures you have shared,” wrote Mary Inman.

From the fresh snow and glowing lights to the long list of thank-yous and smiling faces, this year’s Oskaloosa Lighted Christmas Parade showed how strong the town’s Christmas spirit is.