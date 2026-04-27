WARRIORS SWEEP TIGERS ON SOPHOMORE DAY

April 26, 2026

Ottumwa, IA – The Indian Hills Softball team capped its home schedule with a doubleheader sweep of Marshalltown Community College in an Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) twinbill at R.L. Hellyer Field on Sunday. The Warriors took both contests, 10-2 and 17-2.

The Warriors improve to 21-24 overall on the year and 8-6 in league play. The sweep secures a top-three finish in the regular season ICCAC standings for the Warriors.

Indian Hills put together one of its strongest offensive showings of the year, combining for 27 runs and 33 hits, including 15 extra base knocks on the afternoon between the two contests. The Warriors scored at least run in eight of the 10 frames played, including five innings with at least three runs.

Both sides traded runs in the opening inning before the Warriors erupted for a six-spot in the bottom half of the second inning. Freshman Bailey Tegeler (Dixon, IL/Dixon) delivered a two-run double before Chandler Houselog (Dubuque, IA/Dubuque Hempstead) sent a two-run home run over the left center wall. Fellow sophomore Cassandra Benberg (Green Bay, WI/Pulaski) followed up with a two-run home run of her own to extend the lead to 7-1.

Indian Hills put the game out of reach in the fifth as Gabby Lane (East Peoria, IL/East Peoria) added an RBI single while Tegler added another run-scoring knock for a 9-2 lead. Kate Hickenbottom (Davenport, IA/Davenport Assumption) closed out the run-rule shortened affair with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the sixth.

Tegeler finished the opener with a 3-4 performance, including two doubles, to go along with three RBI and a pair of runs scored. Freshman Madisyn Buysse (Geneseo, IL/Geneseo) added three hits of her own while Houselog, Benberg, and Sophia Revallo (Metamora, IL/East Peoria) added two hits apiece.

Sophomore Hannah Carter (Bethany, MO/South Harrison) tossed the complete game victory for the Warriors, allowing just one earned run for her sixth victory of the season.

The offense continued to roll in the nightcap as Buysse recorded a two-run single in the bottom of the first while Emma Scully (West Des Moines, IA/Valley) added a run-scoring double.

Benberg opened up the second inning with a two-run double before Mary-Paige Withers (Le Claire, IA/Pleasant Valley) and Scully each deposited a home run over the center field wall. Indian Hills added four runs in the third, including a home run from Houselog and Scully’s second roundtripper in as many innings.

Withers capped the scoring in the fourth with a two-run home run as part of a five-run inning to seal the sweep for the Warriors.

Nine different players collected a hit in the in, including a 3-4 performance from Benberg and Scully. Benberg, Scully, and Withers eached tallied four RBI in the victory.

Tegeler tacked on two more hits in the finale and was joined with multiple hits by Houselog, Withers, and sophomore Mackenzie Wesson (Colfax, IL/Ridgeview).

Hickenbottom went the distance for the Warriors in the circle to move to 4-1 overall on the year. The freshman scattered eight hits while striking out a pair of batters.

Buysse has now hit safely in seven consecutive games and boasts a .542 batting average during the stretch, including five extra base hits.

Sunday’s contests also served as Sophomore Day for the outgoing Warrior class. Eight individuals were honored following the games for their contributions to the Indian Hills Softball program – Mary Monosmith, Chandler Houselog, Avery Kies, Emma Scully, Mackenzie Wesson, Cassandra Benberg, Hannah Carter, and Mary-Paige Withers.

The Warriors will now head to Burlington, IA to take on Southeastern Community College in an ICCAC doubleheader for the regular season finale on Wednesday afternoon. The Warriors will look to sweep the Blackhawks and potentially earn the No. 2 overall seed in the upcoming National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Region 11 Tournament. First pitch is set for 2:00 PM.