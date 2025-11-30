Slow start costs Central men’s basketball team

PELLA – A sluggish first half for the Central College men’s basketball team featured 12 turnovers and just 22 points during a 77-67 loss to Gustavus Adolphus College (Minn.) Saturday afternoon.

The Dutch (4-2) were badgered by the relentless press of the Golden Gusties (4-1) the entire game and paid the price with 20 total turnovers. Central was 9-27 from the field in the first half before turning it around by hitting 16 of 28 shots in the second half. Seven of Central’s 10 made 3-pointers came in the second half.

Leading scorer Kyle Cason (freshman, Dallas Center-Grimes HS) came off the bench for 23 points. Braylon Thomsen (freshman, Davenport Assumption HS) also added 13 points by netting a trio of 3-pointers. Grant Uecker was the only other Dutch player in double figures with 11.

Anthony Gott (sophomore, Davenport, North Scott HS) led the team with 10 rebounds while Owen Schipper (sophomore, Waukee HS) had six assists.

Central starts the American Rivers Conference schedule with a 7:30 p.m. game Wednesday at Nebraska Wesleyan University in Lincoln.