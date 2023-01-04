Six Ranked in Heart, Three Nationally in Third Poll

Oskaloosa–The Statesmen men’s wrestling team enters the second half of the season with six grapplers ranked in the conference as the NAIA released its third set of polls last week.

WPU is tied for 38th in the nation with 23 points, while Grand View is first with 294 points. Life (Ga.) is second with 267 points, while Southeastern (Fla.) (236), Doane (Neb.) (184), and Indiana Tech (168) conclude the top five.

149-pounder Cameron Hargrove (So., Bolingbrook, Ill., Undecided) is William Penn’s top wrestler with a #16 ranking, while 157-pounder Kael Bunce (Jr., Stockbridge, Mich., Mechanical Engineering) and 174-pounder Makail Stanley (So., Oreana, Ill., Biology) are both 21st in their respective weight classes.

Amongst Heart of America Athletic Conference programs, the navy and gold are fifth with 79 points, while Grand View is first with 236 points.

Stanley heads his team within the Heart at #2, while Hargrove and Bunch are both third. 165-pounders Preston Wiest (Sr., Troutsville, Va., Biology) and Matheson Meade (So., Knoxville, Tenn., Exercise Science) are fifth and sixth, respectively.

Steven Skewes (So., Duchesne, Utah, Exercise Science) gives WPU two grapplers at 157 pounds as he is eighth.