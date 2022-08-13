Sherman Resigns as Head of Women’s Lacrosse Program

Oskaloosa–William Penn Athletics Director Nik Rule has announced that Katelyn Sherman has resigned as Head Women’s Lacrosse Coach.

Sherman, who is leaving to pursue a position at another institution, led the program during the 2022 campaign. She guided the Statesmen to a 6-9 overall record, including a 4-4 mark in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference. The team reached the KCAC Tournament Quarterfinals and produced two all-KCAC players, six KCAC Scholar-Athletes, and four NAIA Scholar-Athletes.

“I want to thank William Penn University for giving me this opportunity to learn and grow as a coach,” Sherman said. “I have enjoyed every minute with this one-of-a-kind team. They have pushed me to be a better coach.”

“I am also thankful for a great leader in Nik Rule, who took a chance on me,” Sherman added. “I wish nothing but the best for the women’s lacrosse program and the University in the future.”

“We appreciate Coach Sherman’s dedication to the women’s lacrosse program over the last year,” Rule said. “She provided some important cultural foundations that will benefit the program as we move forward. We appreciate her professionalism in handling her transition as well. She is a person of high character and we wish her nothing but the best.”

“Our women’s lacrosse team is on the cusp of making some excellent progress,” Rule added. “We have a nice roster of incredible student-athletes who have a hunger for success. Our facilities are primed for a great lacrosse experience and recent enhancements will only multiply that fact. We look forward to hiring the next leader of this program.”

William Penn will begin a national search for a new head coach immediately.