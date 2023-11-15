Seven Central runners named all-region

PELLA—Seven Central College cross country runners were cited as All-Region honorees by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Monday.

The runners led Central’s men’s and women’s squads to national meet berths. They’ll compete in the NCAA Division III Championships Saturday at Newville, Pennsylvania.

Honored from the No. 21-ranked Dutch men’s squad are Noah Jorgenson (senior, Sidney), Caleb Silver (5th-year, Conrad, BCLUW HS) and Adam Sylvia (5th-year, Rochester, Mass., Old Rochester HS), Jorgenson and Silver were cited for the third time and it’s a first-time honor for Sylvia.

On the women’s all-region squad representing the No. 16-ranked Dutch are Caroline McMartin (senior, Pella), Megan Johnson (senior, Parkersburg, Aplington-Parkersburg HS), Addison Parrott (junior, Danville) and Kira Hooper (junior, Hendersonville, N.C., Citrus Valley HS). McMartin is a three-time honoree while Johnson was cited for the second time. Parrott and Hooper were recognized for the first time.

All-region honorees must finish in the top 35 at one of the 10 Division III regionals conducted last Saturday.

At the Midwest Regional in Waverly, Jorgenson placed eighth in the men’s race with Silver in 12th and Sylvia in 28th. For the women, McMartin was second, Johnson was eighth, Parrott was 16th and Hooper was 17th.

The men’s national meet race Saturday starts at 10 a.m. (Central Time) with the women’s race at 11 a.m. A video webcast of the races can be accessed via NCAA.com.