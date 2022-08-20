SASANUMA’S GOAL LIFTS IHCC IN OPENER

Ottumwa, IA – The Ulysus Torres era opened up with a victory for the No. 17 Indian Hills Women’s Soccer program as the Warriors topped visiting Johnson County Community College (KS) 1-0 on the opening day of the IHCC Classic Friday.

Torres, in his first season at the helm of the Warriors, guided the team to its eighth consecutive season-opening victory, dating back to the 2015 season. Indian Hills improves to 8-0-1 all-time at its home classic.

“No better way to open up the season with a collective team effort,” stated Torres following the team’s victory. “Johnson County has a good group and they definitely asked questions of us throughout the game. The biggest thing is the satisfaction I feel with my girl’s efforts today. They never stopped and had a true Warrior mentality and approach throughout the game.”

Indian Hills, ranked No. 17 in the preseason National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) DI Women’s Soccer poll, relied on its core group of six returning sophomores on Friday and that experience led to the game’s lone goal as Mifumi Sasanuma (Tokyo, Japan/Shutoku) netted the game-winner in the 14th minute. Sasanuma, who appeared in all 20 matches last season, scored her first-career goal after corralling a loose ball from a corner kick. The sophomore fired a shot over the head of the keeper from 25 yards out to put Indian Hills ahead.

The Warriors’ stingy defense, anchored by returning All-Region XI selection Abbie Bailey (Redditch, England/Arrowvale) kept the Cavaliers off the board for all 90 minutes on Friday. Freshman keeper Sara Cogoli (Erbusco, Italy/IIS Luigi Einaudi) put together an impressive performance in net for the Warriors, stopping three shots to earn her first-career win and shutout.

The Warriors, who are picked to finish second in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) this year, are back in action Sunday afternoon on the final day of the IHCC Classic against Illinois Central College at 3:30 PM. Illinois Central will take on Johnson County at 3:30 PM on day two of the IHCC Classic on Saturday.

“Now it’s time to quickly rest and get ready to go again Sunday,” Torres added. “We appreciated all of the support that was out there today – it was great to see.”