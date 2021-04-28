Rowena Olive Steadham

Rowena Olive Steadham

October 4, 1924 – April 27, 2021

Pella (Oskaloosa), Iowa | Age 96

Rowena Olive Steadham, age 96, of Pella, passed away on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at The Cottages Care Center in Pella, Iowa under Hospice Care. Rowena was born on October 4, 1924 the daughter of Harry and Mable (Liming) Manges in Oskaloosa, Iowa.

Rowena graduated from Oskaloosa High School.

On July 27, 1943, she was united in marriage to Roy Steadham in Wichita Falls, Texas. To this union 3 children were born, Roy, Royce, and Ramona. They shared 58 years of marriage together until Roy passed away on July 28, 2001.

After getting married, Rowena stayed home to care for her family and her home. Rowena and Roy moved to Graham, Texas to help her mother-in-law before moving to California where she continued as a homemaker. She later moved to Florida and back to Texas before returning to Iowa. Once in Iowa, Rowena worked as a cook in a care facility. She later took a job at Rollscreen (Pella Corp). Lastly, she worked as a cook at Pella Manor before retiring.

Rowena attended Open Bible Church in Pella. In her younger years she enjoyed riding Indian and Harley Davidson motorcycles with her friends. Later in life she enjoyed painting, drawing, art, creating greeting cards. She also enjoyed putting together jigsaw puzzles and playing bingo.

Her family includes her children: Roy (& Maria) Steadham of Sudan, Texas and Royce (& Patsy) Steadham of Pella; 5 grandchildren; and 13 great grandchildren. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Rowena was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Roy Steadham; a daughter, Ramona Steadham; and many siblings.

As was Rowena’s wish, her body will be cremated and a private graveside service will be held in the Evergreen Cemetery near Leighton. The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

According to the rules put in place by the Iowa Department of Public Health, proper social distancing and reasonable personal protective equipment is advised for attending a religious public event.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

