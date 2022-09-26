Rockets Upset By The Indians
by Gladys Genskow
EBF vs. Oskaloosa
25-23 25-19 23-25 23-25 14-16
STATS
Molly Shafer: 61/68 Attacks, 24 Kills, 1 Assist, 9/11 Serving, 1 Ace, 29 Digs, 1 Block
Kate Shafer: 9/9 Attacks, 4 Kills, 41 Assists, 14/15 Serving, 16 Digs, 2 Blocks
Whitney Klyn: 44/51 Attacks, 17 Kills, 1 Assist, 21/25 Serving, 3 Aces, 18 Digs, 1 Block
Aliya Wagamon: 8/11 Attacks, 2 Kills, 4 Blocks
Cooper Champoux: 11/12 Attacks, 3 Kills, 13/16 Serving, 11 Digs, 4 Blocks
Kaylee Helm: 22/23 Serving, 2 Aces, 9 Digs
Cassidy Long: 13/14 Serving, 1 Ace, 1 dig
Lacey Taylor: 1 Dig
Lily Davis: 5/6 Serving, 1 Ace
COMMENTS
Hard breaking loss tonight. Such an intense game with Osky. We didn’t control the pass very well due to Osky serving tough. Serving errors and execution errors along with not making the needed adjustments at the times needed hurt us in this match. Our weaknesses were exposed tonight. We will take this loss and build upon it to make us stronger. The momentum shifts tonight were intense. I am proud of how we were down at times and worked our way back into the match point by point. We just had those little errors, especially serving and communication that did come back to haunt us as we have struggled all season. We have to bounce back quickly as we play a tough conference match with Albia on Tuesday.