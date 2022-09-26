Rockets Upset By The Indians

by Gladys Genskow

EBF vs. Oskaloosa

25-23 25-19 23-25 23-25 14-16

STATS

Molly Shafer: 61/68 Attacks, 24 Kills, 1 Assist, 9/11 Serving, 1 Ace, 29 Digs, 1 Block

Kate Shafer: 9/9 Attacks, 4 Kills, 41 Assists, 14/15 Serving, 16 Digs, 2 Blocks

Whitney Klyn: 44/51 Attacks, 17 Kills, 1 Assist, 21/25 Serving, 3 Aces, 18 Digs, 1 Block

Aliya Wagamon: 8/11 Attacks, 2 Kills, 4 Blocks

Cooper Champoux: 11/12 Attacks, 3 Kills, 13/16 Serving, 11 Digs, 4 Blocks

Kaylee Helm: 22/23 Serving, 2 Aces, 9 Digs

Cassidy Long: 13/14 Serving, 1 Ace, 1 dig

Lacey Taylor: 1 Dig

Lily Davis: 5/6 Serving, 1 Ace

COMMENTS

Hard breaking loss tonight. Such an intense game with Osky. We didn’t control the pass very well due to Osky serving tough. Serving errors and execution errors along with not making the needed adjustments at the times needed hurt us in this match. Our weaknesses were exposed tonight. We will take this loss and build upon it to make us stronger. The momentum shifts tonight were intense. I am proud of how we were down at times and worked our way back into the match point by point. We just had those little errors, especially serving and communication that did come back to haunt us as we have struggled all season. We have to bounce back quickly as we play a tough conference match with Albia on Tuesday.