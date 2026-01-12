Rep. Miller-Meeks: Government Fraud is a National Crisis

by Rep. Miller-Meeks

What happened in Minnesota should never be allowed to happen again anywhere in America.

A massive fraud scandal there exposed an estimated $9 billion or more in taxpayer funds lost to fraudulent claims, fake providers, and shell operations. This abuse unfolded under the incompetent watch of Democratic Governor Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison, and it represents a complete collapse of oversight.

That’s why I introduced the Welfare Abuse and Laundering Zillions (WALZ) Act, to ensure the kind of negligence that enabled this fraud in Minnesota never takes root in Iowa or anywhere else.

A National Warning

Minnesota is just the first domino to fall. This isn’t a localized issue; it’s a national crisis. Government programs funded by hardworking taxpayers are being exploited on an industrial scale, and in too many states, no one is watching.

Under Governor Walz, scammers exploited welfare and social services programs without fear. Ghost providers, fake billing, and phony claims drained billions in federal and state resources that were meant for vulnerable families. While fraudsters got rich, American taxpayers were left holding the bill.

This isn’t just mismanagement, it’s a breakdown in accountability, and if we don’t act, it will only get worse.

What the WALZ Act Does

The WALZ Act is a comprehensive, commonsense solution to restore integrity to these programs:

Triggers mandatory investigations when there’s an unexplained spike in claims, warning signs won’t be ignored.

Requires real-time audits and improved verification to catch fraud before it happens.

Demands accountability from state agencies, with clear reporting standards and consequences for failure.

Protects legitimate recipients by ensuring benefits go only to verified individuals and providers.

Establishes national anti-fraud safeguards, creating baseline standards states must meet to receive federal funds.

This bill isn’t about red tape, it’s about results. It ensures taxpayer dollars go where they’re supposed to, helping families, not funding criminal schemes.

Why It Matters for Iowa

Iowans work hard, pay their taxes, and expect their government to be responsible stewards of their money. As your representative, I take that duty seriously.

The fraud we saw in Minnesota could happen anywhere if we don’t close these loopholes. The WALZ Act would help make sure Iowa never becomes the next headline. It protects the resources our communities need for schools, healthcare, infrastructure, and more, by keeping fraud out of the system.

A Reminder, and a Warning

The bill’s name isn’t just a label. The WALZ Act is a direct reminder of what happens when radical progressive policies prioritize politics over accountability. Under Walz, billions vanished with zero consequences, and now, he’s quietly exiting public life without taking responsibility.

This legislation is a direct response, but more importantly, it’s a proactive step to prevent future abuse, restore trust in government programs, and protect the American taxpayer.

Fraud is theft, plain and simple, and every dollar stolen is a dollar taken from working families. I’m committed to ensuring Iowa doesn’t follow in Minnesota’s footsteps.

The time for accountability is now.