Quiroga on Heart’s First Team, Wilson on Second, Huff as Honorable Mention

Oskaloosa–Three members of the Statesmen softball team were chosen for postseason recognition as the all-Heart of America Athletic Conference teams were announced Thursday.

Infielder Valeria Quiroga (Jr., Brownsville, Texas, Sociology) was selected to the 20-person first team, while outfielder Abby Wilson (Jr., Calgary, Alberta, Biology) was one of 16 individuals named to the second squad. Pitcher Chelsey Huff (Fr., Douds, Iowa, Exercise Science) earned an honorable mention, one of 35 players to receive that honor.

The award is the second for Quiroga (both on the first team), while Wilson and Huff are both first-time recipients.

The trio have thus far led William Penn to a 26-21 record (18-14 Heart), including the #5 seed in the Heart Championships.

Quiroga leads WPU in most offensive categories, hitting .436 (51-for-117) with 11 doubles, one triple, and 11 home runs. She has 44 RBIs and 23 runs to her credit, while breaking her own school record with 39 walks. Her on-base percentage is a stellar .581, while she also owns an .829 slugging mark. The junior has committed just four fielding errors in 132 chances for a .970 clip.

Quiroga has recorded a season-best nine-game hitting streak with 15 multiple-hit efforts; her high in hits is four against McPherson on February 28. As aforementioned, opposing pitchers stay away from her with the infielder managing 11 multiple-walk outings (high of four vs. Mount Mercy on May 2). Incredibly, there have been only three games this spring (45 total) where she has not reached base via either a hit or a walk.

The one-time Heart Player of the Week ranks in the top 10 in the league in numerous categories. She is first in walks and on-base percentage, is second in batting average, home runs, and slugging percentage, and sits in sixth in RBIs.

Wilson is currently hitting .356 (48-for-135) with two doubles, 27 runs, and six RBIs. The junior has stolen five bases as well. She has posted a 12-game hitting streak this season, headlined by a four-hit showing against MidAmerica Nazarene on April 16.

The outfielder has recorded a hit in 29 of her 38 games this year.

Huff currently owns an 11-3 record with a 3.38 Earned Run Average in 105 2/3 innings of work in the circle. The freshman has produced four complete games and one save, while striking out 96 batters versus only 38 walks. In 25 games (16 starts), opponents are hitting .291 against the right-handed hurler.

Huff ranks seventh in the Heart in wins.

Madison White of Central Methodist was named Heart Player of the Year, while Jayna Witzany of Mount Mercy garnered Pitcher of the Year laurels. Mykala Johnico (Central Methodist) and Peyton Moffet (Grand View) collected Freshman and Newcomer of the Year awards, respectively, while Pat Reardon of Central Methodist was chosen by his peers as the Heart Coach of the Year.