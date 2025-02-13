PUSH FOR ONE MILLION

Friends of Mahaska County Conservation has been collecting plastic shopping/grocery bags for recycling. Since 2019 over 700,000 shopping/grocery bags have been collected and have been recycled and kept out of the Mahaska County Landfill.

Over the years, we have expanded our collection capability. Currently, we have two buildings, one located at the Southern Iowa Fairgrounds that is available 7 x 24 and one located at the Mahaska County Landfill next to the other recycling containers. It is available during Landfill hours. Our mobile collection trailer travels to 5 different communities in Mahaska County and is also available for special events. The trailer schedule is on our Facebook page. Also, we have other locations within the County that collect bags for us.

We appreciate the wonderful support from everyone who brings bags to us. We also value the Businesses and Communities who allow us to collect bags. Because of your dedication, this project has been very successful. The bags are being made into recyclable plastic products such as benches and picnic tables that will last forever. We have been able to purchase 25 benches, 2 chairs and 33 trash receptacles which are placed throughout Mahaska County. Hopefully, our environment and communities have also benefited with the reduced number of bags floating around the landscape and kept out of the Landfill.

In 2025, Friends has put together the “PUSH FOR ONE MILLION” campaign to collect at least 300,000 plastic shopping/grocery bags to exceed the 1 million mark. It is a very aggressive goal and would be the largest amount we have collected in one year. We need everyone’s help to make this goal. WE CAN MAKE IT HAPPEN.

We will keep you posted on our Facebook page on our progress. Again, thank you for all your support in helping us to make a healthier environment in Mahaska County to live in.