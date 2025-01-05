Punishing Defense Smother Plainsmen

NEW SHARON – No. 2 North Mahaska forced 24 first half turnovers and scored 25 points off the Belle Plaine miscues en route to a 65-7 South Iowa Cedar League victory. North Mahaska’s senior-dominated the youthful Plainsmen.

North Mahaska forced 16 turnovers in the first quarter as they built a 20-2 lead. BP managed two free throws in the second quarter and a basket and free throw in the third. The Plainsmen were just 2-for-14 from the field on the night. They were 3-for-7 at the free throw line.

North Mahaska 8-0 overall and 6-0 in SICL play shot 40.6 percent from the floor and recorded 33 steals while turning the ball over just three times.

Kayla Readshaw led the Warhawks in steals with eight, Breckyn Schilling nagged six and Regan Grewe five. Nataliya Linder led the rebounding with five. She and Readshaw each had four offensive boards that led to second chance points. Readshaw also led in assists with five.

Schilling and Sydney Andersen finished in double figures scoring with 12 and 11 respectively. Grewe chipped in with eight followed by Libby Hargis with seven and Peyton Sanders with six. Hargis and Jolan Fogle each recorded a blocked shot.

Eva Brannaman, Kyla Shaull, Layne McLeod each scored two points for Belle Plaine. Jadie Dahlquist led in rebounds with five.

North Mahaska will put its No. 2 ranking on the line Monday when they host top-ranked Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont.