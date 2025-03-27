Prepare for Storm Related Reactions to Spring Weather Season

March 21, 2025, 9:28 am | David Brown, Tammy Jacobs

House destroyed by tornado in Midwest by Richard/stock.adobe.com.AMES, Iowa – In 2024, many Iowa communities were deeply impacted by severe thunderstorms, flooding and tornadoes. These storms may have lasted only a few hours but the impact on mental health and Iowans’ sense of safety may continue long-term. The unpredictable and sometimes violent nature of wind, rain and lighting can also make people feel vulnerable and uncertain, especially as the spring storm season begins.

A severe thunderstorm warning or even a tornado watch can serve as a trigger that sets off memories of a traumatic experience, said David Brown, behavioral health specialist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.

“It is especially important to remember that overwhelming feelings, feeling unsafe or even feeling panicked are quite common reactions to reminders of a traumatic event. Just knowing this information can help us prepare and ease such feelings. Practicing deep breathing exercises and talking to others can also be helpful,” said Brown.

Tammy Jacobs, Iowa Concern Hotline manager, suggested the following steps recommended by the American Psychological Association:

Ask for support from family and friends who will listen and empathize with your situation.

Engage in healthy behavior such as eating well-balanced meals and getting a good night’s sleep.

Maintain or reestablish routines, such as eating meals at regular times or following a regular exercise program.

Pursue a hobby, take time to walk or read an enjoyable book.

Avoid making major life decisions, if still coping with the aftereffects of a natural disaster.

“If you notice consistent feelings of distress or find it challenging to make it through your daily activities and responsibilities, make sure to contact your family physician or connect with a local mental health provider to help you through this time,” said Jacobs.

Other key resources

Iowa Concern, offered by ISU Extension and Outreach, provides confidential access to stress counselors and an attorney for legal education, as well as information and referral services for a wide variety of topics. With a toll-free phone number, live chat capabilities and a website, Iowa Concern services are available 24 hours a day, seven days per week at no charge. To reach Iowa Concern, call 800-447-1985; language interpretation services are available. Or visit the website to live chat with a stress counselor one-on-one in a secure environment. Or email an expert regarding legal, finance, stress, or crisis and disaster issues.

The Disaster Distress Helpline, 800-985-5990, is a national hotline dedicated to providing year-round disaster crisis counseling. This toll-free, multilingual, crisis support service is available 24/7 to all residents in the U.S. and its territories who are experiencing emotional distress related to natural or human-caused disasters.

Visit ISU Extension and Outreach’s Disaster and Crisis Recovery website, for educational resources to reduce the personal impact of natural disasters and other crises.