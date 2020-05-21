Play Ball!

Oskaloosa, Iowa – Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds gave the green light for high school summer sports to get underway on June 1st, 2020.

In a statement from the IGHSAU Board of Directors and IHSAA Board of Control, they approved as well to resume summer sports.

All schools will have to follow the Iowa Department of Education Guidance to take part in summer sports.

“The IHSAA thanks Dr. Lebo, Governor Reynolds, Dr. Pedati, the IDPH and all who have worked diligently to develop these guidelines to help us conduct a baseball season for the young people in Iowa,” IHSAA executive director Tom Keating said.

“We trust that our administrators, coaches, umpires and fans will responsibly follow the guidelines in place to keep themselves and each other safe. This is terrific news and is a step toward getting our student-athletes reconnected to the activities that mean so much to them.”

Practice for summer sports will begin on June 1st, 2020, and games could commence just over two weeks from then.

When attending summertime games, bring your own chair to sit in, or make sure to social distance in the stands.

Don’t attend the game if you have any symptoms of illness.

Bring your own food and drink, as concessions won’t be available during the games.

“The guidelines laid out by the Department of Education and the Department of Public Health will enable us to safely move forward with a softball season this summer,” IGHSAU executive director Jean Berger said. “We are grateful for their leadership and support.

“We know the games will have different circumstances and that we will all have to work together to keep everyone safe, but we are confident that we are up to this challenge.”