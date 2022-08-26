Phelps Steps Back Into Role At YMCA

Mahaska County YMCA Press Release Board President Joe Ryan

As President of the Mahaska County YMCA Board of Directors, it is my pleasure to inform you of the hiring of Dave Phelps as our Interim CEO effective July 11th, 2022. If the name sounds familiar, that’s because Dave has been here two other times in the past.

Dave is a native of Iowa, growing up in Bayard, Iowa, and attending the University of Northern Iowa. Dave started his YMCA career in 1987 as an Aquatics Director in Waterloo and worked at many different YMCA’s before landing here in Oskaloosa. In 2004, Dave moved to Weston, WI where he was responsible for building and opening a 78,000 sq. ft. YMCA and later managed a 12,000 addition to that same facility. More recently, he has served as an Interim CEO at both Mahaska County YMCA and the Lincoln Area YMCA in Lincoln, IL. Dave and his wife (Noel) make their permanent home in Weston, WI. They have 3 daughters, Grace (16), Sydney (21) and Kelsey (23). When Dave is not working, he enjoys gardening, working on antique garden tractors, and woodworking.