Oskaloosa to Host 2026 Junior League Softball Central Region Tournament

OSKALOOSA, IOWA – For the first time ever, Oskaloosa, Iowa, will host the Junior League Softball Central Region Tournament from July 23 – 29, 2026. This will be the qualifying tournament for the 2026 Junior League Softball World Series (JLSWS) to be held at Everest Park in Kirkland, Washington. One of seven World Series events held by Little League® International each summer, the JLSWS is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for players to represent their communities on the global stage. The games provide an opportunity to build teamwork, friendships, and memories.

“From my first visit to the Lacey Recreation Complex, it was clear Oskaloosa is well suited to host a tournament of this caliber,” said Assistant Central Region Director Cody Shimp. “The facilities are first class, and the combination of a strong and welcoming community will create an outstanding experience for the players.”

“We’re so excited to host the players and their families in Oskaloosa,” said Oskaloosa Mayor Dave Krutzfeldt. “The welcome ceremony will be on our historic square the same night as our annual Sweet Corn Serenade, which makes the experience even more special for both the players and our community.”

The Central Region Tournament is one of 12 tournaments – eight in the U.S. and four internationally – to qualify teams for the JLSWS. Little League estimates the tournament will include about 150 players with about 500 additional family and friends attending the tournament. From regular season community games to the World Series, the experiences as part of the Little League program teach life lessons that build stronger individuals and communities.