Oskaloosa School Board Discusses Data Trends, Property Sales, and Leadership Changes

The Oskaloosa Community School Board met on May 13 to address a wide array of topics, including student performance data, property sales, and plans for filling an upcoming board vacancy. The meeting was held amid the final days of the school year, providing board members with a chance to reflect on progress and prepare for changes ahead.

Student Growth Highlighted in Assessment Data

One of the central topics of the evening was a detailed presentation on student performance in the Iowa Statewide Assessment of Student Progress (ISASP). District data revealed continued improvement in literacy, math, and science, especially at the elementary level, where the co-teaching model has been credited with notable gains. In literacy, proficiency levels have steadily risen over the past five years, with some grade cohorts showing double-digit growth. Math results were mixed, prompting further analysis of pacing and instructional methods. While high school 11th-grade scores dipped unexpectedly, the district plans to evaluate factors such as test engagement and time-on-task.

Retirements and Recognition

The board also recognized four district retirees with decades of service between them. Certificates of appreciation were awarded to all board members in honor of School Board Appreciation Month.

Facilities Planning Takes Center Stage

A key discussion item was whether to move forward with the proposed sale of school-owned property. While the board held a required public hearing, members emphasized the need to first develop a comprehensive facilities plan before making any land decisions. Multiple members expressed concern about acting on individual property offers without a broader vision, especially in light of ongoing building trades programs and future district needs. Superintendent Mike Fisher and board members agreed to schedule a summer workshop to evaluate all district land assets and potential uses.

Filling the Upcoming Board Vacancy

Board President Charlie Comfort is stepping down. With his resignation effective May 14, the board reviewed the legal process for appointing a temporary replacement. The new appointee will serve until the November election, when the seat will be on the ballot for a two-year term. Board members discussed advertising the vacancy immediately and inviting interested individuals to complete a short questionnaire before attending a public board meeting for consideration. The board plans to finalize the appointment within 30 days, as required by state law.

Looking Ahead

In addition to the above items, updates were shared on May Term programming at the high school, elementary math pilot progress, and preschool transitions for the coming year. The district also celebrated student council honors and praised recent efforts by staff to support students through communication and academic counseling.

The next regular meeting is expected to include progress on property planning and the selection of a new board member.