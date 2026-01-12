Oskaloosa Residents Share Priorities in 2025 Community Survey

Oskaloosa residents offered detailed feedback on city services and future priorities through the 2025 Oskaloosa Community Survey, which was presented to the Oskaloosa City Council during its January 5, 2026, meeting. The full survey results are publicly available on the City of Oskaloosa website.

The survey was designed to gather public input on a wide range of topics, including transportation, infrastructure, housing, downtown development, and overall quality of life. More than 200 people completed the survey, with the vast majority identifying Oskaloosa as their home.

Transportation and Traffic

Transportation emerged as one of the most discussed issues in the survey. Many residents expressed frustration with traffic flow on major routes, particularly along A Avenue and Market Street. Concerns focused heavily on stoplight timing, congestion during peak hours, and confusion caused by the three-lane road configuration.

Several respondents said traffic lights do not stay green long enough for side streets, leading to backups and unsafe conditions. Others questioned the use of adaptive or automated traffic systems and called for a new traffic study to improve signal timing throughout the city. School traffic, emergency vehicle access, and east-west travel across town were also common concerns.

In addition to major corridors, residents pointed out problems on residential streets, including rough pavement, potholes, and faded lane markings. Sidewalk gaps and poor sidewalk conditions were frequently mentioned, especially for families with strollers, people with disabilities, and older residents.

Infrastructure and City Maintenance

Infrastructure issues were another major theme. Many respondents raised concerns about aging streets, water and sewer systems, and overall maintenance across the city. Comments called for long-term planning instead of temporary fixes, such as tar-and-chip road repairs.

Water quality and cost were also mentioned repeatedly. Some residents expressed frustration with frequent water main breaks, high water bills, and concerns about water taste and treatment.

Several respondents noted that while downtown improvements have been noticeable, other parts of the city appear neglected. There was a strong call for more balanced investment, with attention given to neighborhoods outside the downtown core.

Downtown Development

Downtown Oskaloosa continues to be an important topic for residents. Many survey participants said the square looks attractive and hosts successful seasonal events, but they want more activity year-round.

Common suggestions included more locally owned restaurants, additional retail shops, and entertainment options that keep people downtown in the evenings. Some residents said downtown feels quiet after business hours and lacks destinations for families, young adults, and visitors.

At the same time, respondents stressed the importance of protecting downtown’s character and ensuring that new development fits the community. Several residents said downtown improvements should go hand-in-hand with better infrastructure, housing, and neighborhood upkeep throughout the city.

Housing and Growth

Housing was frequently identified as a challenge. Many residents said Oskaloosa needs more affordable housing for middle-income families and young professionals. Others pointed to aging homes, limited rental options, and rising costs as barriers to growth.

Several respondents said attracting new residents depends on improving housing availability, employment opportunities, and community amenities. Some also emphasized the need to support renovation and maintenance of existing homes to improve neighborhood appearance and safety.

Community Engagement and Priorities

Beyond physical improvements, the survey highlighted concerns about communication, civic involvement, and cooperation between local governments. Residents asked for clearer information about city projects, faster updates, and more opportunities to participate in decision-making.

Some respondents encouraged stronger collaboration between the City of Oskaloosa and Mahaska County, noting that shared challenges require shared solutions. Others emphasized the importance of volunteerism, neighborhood pride, and consistent enforcement of property maintenance standards.

What Comes Next

City officials have said the survey results will be used to help guide future planning, budgeting, and policy decisions. Residents are encouraged to stay involved by attending City Council meetings and participating in boards, commissions, and public discussions.

The full 2025 Community Survey results are available online through the City of Oskaloosa website, offering residents a detailed look at how their neighbors view the city and where they believe improvements are needed.