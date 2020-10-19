Oskaloosa News Recap For October 19th, 2020

Local News

School Board presses forward with building additions

Mahaska County Lawsuit Attempt To Dissolve EMA/911 Proceeding Through Court System

Legion To Collect For Those In Need

Enrollment Growth at William Penn University

Oskaloosa’s New Fire Chief Jeff Swanson

Exterior Building Hopes To Help During COVID-19

‘Light The Night’ To Honor Cancer Victims

Oskaloosa Main Street to Hold “Twinkling Twenties” Lighted Christmas Parade in Reverse

National and World News

An exorcism was performed in Northern California on Saturday at the site where racial injustice protesters toppled a statue of 18th century Spanish missionary Junipero Serra.

Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone of the Archdiocese of San Francisco performed the ritual in front of 150 supporters before holding a special Mass inside St. Raphael Catholic Church.

Exorcisms, unlike what is seen in movies, are solemn church rituals intended to drive out evil.

Police arrested a man in Tennessee after a child picked up his gun and killed her father.

Jerome Smith was shot in the head by his 3-year-old daughter, who was playing with the 26-year-old Allante Jones’ gun when it discharged.

Jones has been charged with reckless homicide and unlawful possession of a weapon.

The suspect, shot dead by police after beheading a history teacher in Paris on Friday, has been identified as an 18-year-old Moscow-born Chechen refugee.

Over the weekend authorities arrested nine other suspects, including the teen’s grandfather, parents and 17-year-old brother, in connection to the killing.

It is believed that the victim, Samuel Paty, was killed after sharing caricatures of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad, which is prohibited by the religion.

The French anti-terrorism prosecutor Jean-Francois Ricard said an investigation for murder with suspected terrorist motive has been opened.

A bar and five stools removed from Adolf Hitler’s yacht “Aviso Grille” have hit the auction block.

According to auction house Alexander Historical Auctions, the bar and stools, which have remained untouched for 70 years, are estimated to fetch upward of $250k.

The starting bid is $75k.

The lemur who was stolen from the San Francisco Zoo has been returned and a suspect has been arrested.

Maki, who was reported missing Wednesday, was discovered late Thursday about 5 miles away at a playground in Daly City.

Cory McGilloway, 30, was arrested and faces four felony charges for burglary, grand theft of an animal, looting during state of emergency and vandalism.

Popeyes is bringing back its Cajun-style turkey for Thanksgiving 2020.

The pre-cooked bird is hand-rubbed with “zesty” Cajun spices, according to the eatery’s website.

Customers can pre-order the festive food from their local participating Popeye’s location for $39.99.

Women are taking COVID more seriously than men, according to a new study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America.

The study found that women are less likely than men to put themselves at risk of catching the virus because they are “more inclined to see [it] as a very serious health problem.”

Researchers concluded that the different attitudes may explain why women have shown less vulnerability to the virus and experienced less mortality than their male counterparts.

More than 21,000 respondents in the US, Australia, Austria, France, Germany, Italy, New Zealand and the UK, were surveyed.

A bakery in Pennsylvania may hold the secret to the winner of the 2020 election.

The family-owned bakery claims that its election-themed cookies have accurately predicted the outcome of the past three presidential elections.

Lochel’s Bakery launched this year’s “cookie poll” last month, with both “Trump 2020” and “Biden 2020” cookies and has been struggling to keep their shelves stocked ever since.

Bakery owner Kathleen Lochel said they have already sold thousands of the presidential treats and even had to close early on multiple occasions to “bake, recoup and stock.”

Based on the cookie sales, “Trump is in the lead 3 to 1.”

Evacuations in Colorado and Utah have been ordered as new wildfires blaze across the states.

The Range Fire and Fire Canyon Fire have already burned thousands of acres in less than a day in Utah.

In Arizona, the Horse Fire has scorched nearly 8,500 acres.

All the fires are under investigation.

A free speech, anti-big tech rally turned violent in San Francisco on Saturday.

The conservative group Team Save America organized the event to protest Twitter, which they believe censors free speech. The event quickly turned ugly as hundreds if counter-protesters confronted the group.

A video caught an organizer of the event getting punched in the mouth, leaving him bloody and missing teeth.

A man wearing a Trump t-shirt was also attacked and had to be taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Deaths

Johnny Bush has died.

The country-music veteran passed away on October 16 of pneumonia, according to his manager.

He was 85.

Paul Matters has died.

The former AC/DC bassist passed away last Wednesday, according to a Facebook post shared by his friend.

Neither his cause of death or exact age at the time of death were shared.

Weekend Box Office

10. The Kid Detective: $135k (new)

9. Love and Monsters: $255k (new)

8. Unhinged: $425k (down from 5)

7. The New Mutants: $465k (down from 4)

6. 2 Hearts: $565k (new)

5. Hocus Pocus: $756k (re-release)

4. The Nightmare Before Christmas: $1.3 million (re-release)

3. Tenet: $1.6 million (down from 2)

2. The War with Grandpa: $2.5 million (down from 1)

1. Honest Thief: $3.7 million (new)

Tube Talk

Here’s what’s new on TV tonight:

• Big Brother / CBS / 7:00 pm

• Dancing With the Stars / ABC / 7:00 pm

• The Voice / NBC / 7:00 pm

• One Day at a Time / CBS / 8:00 pm

• One Day at a Time / CBS / 8:30 pm

• Manhunt: Deadly Games / CBS / 9:00 pm

• Emergency Call / ABC / 9:00 pm

• Weakest Link / NBC / 9:00 pm

Showbiz News

Michael B. Jordan has signed on to produce Marvel flick “Static Shock.”

The movie centers around Static, a Black superhero with the ability to manipulate electricity. He made his debut in the self-titled comic book in 1993. The super hero also stared in an animated series which aired on the WB in 2000.

Leslie Jones doesn’t miss “Saturday Night Live.”

During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight the 53-year-old comedian said “I don’t miss it. At all.” Adding, “That job was hard, man. That job was like two jobs and very restrictive, too. I wasn’t very free there.”

Jones started as a writer for the show and made her on-screen debut in May 2014. Her last appearance, after 105 episodes, was on May 18, 2019.

Jon Voight declared his support for President Trump in a passionate video over the weekend.

The actor posted a 2-minute video to Twitter in which he takes shots at the left, claiming their “entire agenda is based on lies.” He also refers to Joe Biden as “evil.”

Voight told viewers that “Trump must win — he’s real. He will bring back the people’s trusts. These leftists are not for the American people. It’s the biggest cover-up ever.”

Chris Harrison, host of the “Bachelor” and its many, many, MANY spin-offs, has signed with Gersh for representation.

He also hosted the syndicated version of “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire,” co-hosted ABC’s live coverage of the “Miss America” pageant for several years, as well as several Red Carpet Live telecasts for the network’s coverage of the Primetime Emmys and American Music Awards.

Harrison is also a published author and has his own line of clothing and wine.

He was previously signed with WME.

The newest season of “Windy City Rehab” may be over, but the show’s legal troubles are just heating up.

According to Deadline, the popular HGTV series and its host Alison Victoria Gramenos have been hit with a lawsuit over “shoddy work” including, “leaks and water penetration,” a crooked front door, crumbling exterior mortar and problems with the roof and garage.

The network has not said whether the show will return for a third season.

Rumor is…Marvel may address Chadwick Boseman’s death by going the “Carrie Fisher route by having a CGI double cameo to give Chadwick’s character closure” in “Black Panther 2.”

The tidbit comes from an insider who has proved time and time again to have access to accurate Marvel information.

Disney has not yet said whether they will have someone else step in to play the famed superhero or if T’Challa will disappear from the franchise.

As previously reported, Boseman passed away from colon cancer in August, as he was gearing up to reprise his role in the sequel.

Ariana Grande’s new album will be called “Positions.”

The 27-year-old hinted at the title with a cryptic post on Instagram over the weekend.

“Positions” is expected to drop this Friday.

R. Kelly was repeatedly punched in his jail cell while not one guard “raised a finger,” his lawyers claim in a new court filing.

Kelly, who is being held in Chicago’s Metropolitan Correctional Center on federal sex abuse charges, was assaulted in August by a fellow inmate who punched him repeatedly to get media attention for himself, CNN reports.

The singer was left with “significant physical and psychological injuries,” according to the filing.

A video of the incident was also submitted to the court.

Adele will make her hosting debut on “Saturday Night Live” next weekend.

The 32-year-old singer commented on the news in an Instagram video saying “I’m so excited about this!!! And also absolutely terrified! My first ever hosting gig and for SNL of all things!!!!”

She will be joined by musical guest H.E.R.

Kate Hudson has signed on to star opposite Octavia Spencer in season two of Apple TV’s drama series “Truth Be Told.”

Each season aims to focus on a new story with new characters, according to Decider. Season 2 will focus on America’s obsession with true crime podcasts.

Sports

Despite squaring off on the gridiron on Sunday, Tom Brady said his rivalry with fellow QB Aaron Rodgers is on the green.

Brady told reporters that he is hoping to get revenge on the Green Bay Packers star on the range after Rodgers beat him the last time they played nine holes.

The Buccaneers QB added that he has always had “respect” for Rodgers explaining that as QBs in the league there is always “mutual admiration” because you can appreciate that “it’s a tough job.”

Day of the Year

Dress Like a Dork Day

Evaluate Your Life Day

International Adjust your Chair Day

International Gin and Tonic Day

Multicultural Diversity Day

National Clean Your Virtual Desktop Day

National Seafood Bisque Day

LGBT Center Awareness Day

Rainforest Day

World Pediatric Bone and Joint Day

New Friends Day

On This Date

1781 – British General Cornwallis officially surrenders the war for the British, following defeat at Yorktown.

More than 7,000 British troops, 900 navy men, 140 cannon, and 45 ships stopped fighting, though it took time for the news of surrender to spread to other theaters of war.

Having suffered the greatest defeat of his career, Cornwallis sat out the formal ceremony, in which a surrogate delivered his sword to the American and French high command. Cornwallis said he had a cold.

It took almost a year for the Treaty of Paris to be signed, which formally recognized the United States as an independent nation.

1796 – An editorial in the “Gazette of the United States” accuses Thomas Jefferson of carrying out affairs with one of his slaves.

The article was signed with the pseudonym Phocion, who was later revealed to be Alexander Hamilton who, at the time, was the Treasury Secretary. Jefferson was running against John Adams for the presidency at the time.

This would be like Timothy Geithner writing under an assumed name in the New York Times about Mitt Romney having an affair with a housekeeper. In fairness to Romney, though, there is no evidence of this, and it is likely that Jefferson fathered several children by slaves.

It wasn’t the first article by Phocion to appear in the Gazette. He wrote 25 long essays from October to November, but this one stands out as a political cheap shot.

1982 – John DeLorean is arrested for possession of more than $24 million worth of cocaine.

The car inventor resorted to drug deals to help bail his company out of debt.

In the 1984 trial, his lawyers successfully sold the story that DeLorean was entrapped by the government, and he was acquitted.

The following year, he was indicted for a slew of financial crimes, including fraud, racketeering, and tax evasion. He received an acquittal for those as well.

1985 – Blockbuster opens its first store. The Dallas location featured 8,000 VHS tapes and high-tech computerized check-out system.

It would swiftly become the most popular and efficient video rental store in the nation. In particular, it bought up stand-alone mom-n-pop video rental shops and used their supplies and infrastructure.

The wild success didn’t quite last into the 21st century. Netflix was founded in 1997 and Amazon launched its own online DVD store. When streaming came into the fold, Blockbuster was toast.

Many of the brick-and-mortar locations have closed, but it has seen a resurgence in digital streaming services, similar to those found on competitors Netflix and Amazon.

2005 – Saddam Hussein begins his trial for war crimes and genocide.

The deposed despot sat with 7 co-defendants who were Ba’ath party officials and members of his cabinet.

When first asked for his name by a judge, Saddam responded only with, “I am the president of Iraq.”

He was convicted in November of the following year, and hanged December 30.

Birthdays

Hunter King – TV actress, “Life in Pieces”, “The Young and the Restless” – 27

Colton Dixon – rock singer – 29

Rebecca Ferguson – movie actress, “Doctor Sleep”, “The Greatest Showman” – 37

Gillian Jacobs – TV actress, “Community”, “Girls” – 38

José Bautista – baseball player – 40

Trey Parker – TV producer, “South Park” – 51

Jon Favreau – movie actor, “Iron Man franchise”, “Elf” – 54

Joe Bryant – basketball coach – 66

Floyd Mayweather Sr. – former boxer – 68

Patrick Simmons – American musician, The Doobie Brothers – 72

John Lithgow – movie actor, “Pet Sematary”, “Footloose” – 75

Michael Gambon – movie actor, “Harry Potter franchise”, “Sleepy Hollow” – 80

Born On This Date

James Bevel – American civil rights activist – 1936 (d. 2008)

Robert Reed – American actor, “Brady Bunch” – 1932 (d. 1992)

LaWanda Page – American actress, “Sanford & Sons” – 1920 (d. 2002)

Robert Beatty – Canadian actor, “2001: A Space Odyssey” – 1909 (d. 1992)

