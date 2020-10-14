Oskaloosa News Recap For October 14th, 2020

Local News

BLI Stronger Together At William Penn University

Oskaloosa’s New Fire Chief Jeff Swanson

Video Highlights Of Oskaloosa Vs. Newton Football

Exterior Building Hopes To Help During COVID-19

‘Light The Night’ To Honor Cancer Victims

Oskaloosa Main Street to Hold “Twinkling Twenties” Lighted Christmas Parade in Reverse

National and World News

Disney is planning a restructure to focus more on streaming content as the coronavirus crisis continues to hit hard at the box office.

The company has released several major films on their streaming service that would have otherwise appeared on the big screen, such as “Mulan” and “Soul.”

Disney CEO Bob Chapek said the decision would result in layoffs, but did not share how many. Last month, the company announced they would be laying off around 28,000 employees at its theme parks due to prolonged closures and limited attendance.

###

A woman in Connecticut is facing charges of abandonment after police said she put an 8-month-old girl in a dumpster.

The baby was found by a maintenance worker and was taken to Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital. Despite having burns on her hands, she is listed as being in stable condition, according to the New Haven Register.

The outlet also reports that the woman, who has been arrested for placing the child in the dumpster, is not the baby’s mother. It is unclear who is responsible for the child’s injuries.

###

Officials believe the Bobcat Fire, burning in Southern California, may have been caused by tree branches falling onto power equipment.

The fire, among the largest ever recorded in Los Angeles County, started in the afternoon on September 6 near the Cogswell Dam in Angeles National Forest. As of the beginning of this week it was 92% contained after burning 115,796 acres. The blaze destroyed 171 structures, including 87 residences.

As previously reported, officials are investigating another utility company in the north that may be to blame for the Zogg Fire, that has killed four people.

###

Whether people drank more or less alcohol during the coronavirus lockdown, still left them feeling stressed, according to a recent study.

Researchers from Washington State University’s College of Medicine found that 14% of respondents drank more alcohol a week than prior to the lockdown, while 11% drank less, yet both groups reported feeling more stressed than those who kept their drinking habits the same. The study concluded that the change in alcohol use may be tied to mental health issues.

Also noted in the study was that people didn’t get too far into the lockdown before stocking up on booze. By the end of March, sales of alcoholic beverages jumped 55% and online alcohol sales were up 243%.

The study was conducted with more than 900 pairs of twins from the Washington State Twin Registry. Researchers said they wanted to use twins so they could “see whether changes in drinking and mental health were related to genetic or shared environmental factors.”

###

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. may be out of cash by the end of the year, if they cannot raise additional funds or figure out how to fill theaters.

The company has reopened 494 of its 598 US theaters, but attendance is down 85% from the same time last year. At their current cash-burn rate, reserves will be depleted by the end of this year or early next year, Kansas-based AMC said Tuesday.

Shares of AMC fell 8% on Tuesday and are down nearly 48% so far this year, Fox News reports.

###

Cottonelle Flushable Wipes are being recalled.

Kimberly-Clark, who manufactures the wipes, announced the recall because the products may contain “a bacterium which is a cause of infection in humans, can be an opportunistic pathogen, and is part of the normal intestinal flora,” according to the company announcement.

The contaminated wipes, which were sold nationwide, were manufactured between February 7 and September 14.

###

Del Monte is selling pink pineapples.

The company said the fruit—15 years in the making—is grown in “ultra-limited harvests” in the jungles of Costa Rica and claims that it is “juicer and sweeter than traditional pineapple,” according to The Produce News.

The tropical fruit, being referred to as the “jewel of the jungle” is going for $49 a pop.

###

Rats like Chicago.

The Windy City has once again topped the list of “Top 50 Rattiest Cities” in the US, according to Orkin.

Los Angeles came in second, followed by NYC, Washington DC and San Francisco rounding out the top five.

Check out the rest of the list here.

###

Markets broke their winning streak on Tuesday as the Dow fell 157 points, the S&P regressed 22 points and the Nasdaq slid 12 points.

Investors took pause as questions surfaced about stocks being overvalued without a new virus stimulus package in sight. Virus concerns were pushed into focus as Eli Lily announced their trials for an antibody COVID treatment were halted over possible safety concerns.

Shares of Netflix rose more than 3 percent on news that they were halting an offer for a 30-day free trial. Netflix is up more than 70 percent this year.

###

A Wisconsin restaurant is doing what it can to combat the coronavirus and keep its doors open.

The Blind Horse Restaurant & Winery in Kohler, Wisconsin has installed far-UVC light technology, which according Healthe, Inc., “provide real-time mitigation of harmful pathogens and viruses.”

The company explained that the lights are mounted on the ceiling and give off general light as well as “far-UVC 222 sanitizing light to clean air and surfaces.”

A study, recently published in “Scientific Reports” states that 99.9% of two coronaviruses that were exposed to far-UVC light were killed without harming human tissue.

The Blind Horse has also implemented other health technologies including ultraviolet lighting treatments, improved air systems and ozone treatments at night.

###

Top 5 Fiction & Nonfiction Books Currently on the New York Times Best Sellers List:

FICTION:

1. “The Return,” Nicholas Sparks

2. “Battle Ground,” Jim Butcher

3. “The Evening and The Morning,” Ken Follett

4. “Violet Bent Backwards Over The Grass,” Lana Del Rey

5. “The Book of Two Ways,” Jodi Picoult

NONFICTION:

1. “The Meaning of Mariah Carey,” Mariah Carey

2. “Rage,” Bob Woodward

3. “Caste,” Isabel Wilkerson

4. “Killing Crazy Horse,” Bill O’Reilly & Martin Dugard

5. Trumpty Dumpty Wanted a Crown,” John Lithgow

###

Tube Talk

Here’s what’s new on TV tonight:

• Big Brother / CBS / 7:00 pm

• Coco / ABC / 7:00 pm

• 2020 Billboard Music Awards / NBC / 7:00 pm

• The Masked Singer / FOX / 7:00 pm

• The Amazing Race / CBS / 8:00 pm

• I Can See Your Voice / FOX / 8:00 pm

###

Here’s who’s on the late-night chat shows:

• Jimmy Kimmel: John Cusack, Leslie Jones, Woodkid

• Jimmy Fallon: Rerun

• Stephen Colbert: Rerun

• Seth Meyers: Rerun

• James Corden: Rerun

###

Showbiz News

Mindy Kaling has signed on to appear in Doug Liman’s new movie, “Lockdown.”

The film, which is currently shooting in London, centers around a couple’s plot to steal jewelry from the famous Harrods department store, according to Deadline.

Also starring in the flick are Anne Hathaway, Chewitel Eijofor, Ben Stiller, Dulee Hill, Lily James and Mark Gatiss.

###

Demi Lovato is looking into taking legal action against her former fiancé Max Ehrich.

The songstress has reportedly had “all sorts of issues with Max not leaving her alone” following her calling off their 2-month engagement, a source told E! News. He has even tried to get in contact with her friends and family, which prompted Lovato to seek her lawyer’s advice on how to handle the situation.

Max claims the engagement and breakup all must have been a publicity stunt to boost Lovato’s career.

###

Two “NCIS: New Orleans” actors and a jewelry store owner are suing CBS after a fake robbery scene prompted a real police response.

The suit claims that the network did not obtain “proper permits, warn neighboring businesses or notify law enforcement” that they would be filming a jewelry heist scene at the location.

As a consequence, a neighboring business called 911 and dozens of heavily armed SWAT officers arrived on scene, holding the actors at gunpoint. The actors and store owner claim they were handcuffed and told that they were “one wrong move away from being killed,” by officers.

They are suing the network for unspecified damages.

###

Gerard Butler’s film “Greenland” will skip a theatrical release and head straight to digital video-on-demand.

STX Entertainment will release the flick on December 18, with a 48-hour rental priced at $19.99. It will be released on HBO Max sometime in 2021.

###

Eddie Murphy’s “Coming to America” sequel will be heading straight to streaming.

Sources close to the deal said Amazon picked up the flick for around $125 million.

Paramount originally planned for the film to hit theaters around Christmas, but with the continuation of coronavirus restrictions, streaming seemed the way to go.

###

Warner Bros. is working on a “Mad Max: Fury Road” spin-off titled, “Furiosa.”

The movie will give fans a backstory on Charlize Theron’s character Furiosa in “Fury Road.” Anya Taylor-Joy will play the female lead in the spinoff.

Chris Hemsworth and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will also star in the George Miller directed film.

###

The 11th and final season of “Shameless” will premiere Sunday December 6.

Showtime’s longest running series had to wait until recently to film the final season as production was halted in March due to COVID.

The series aired its Season 10 finale in January and averaged 5.7 million weekly viewers across multiple platforms.

###

A documentary focusing on the life of Shawn Mendes is heading to Netflix.

The series titled, “In Wonder,” a nod to his upcoming album “Wonder,” will serve as a “portrait of Mendes’ life, chronicling the past few years of his rise and journey,” according to the official description.

The series will hit Netflix November 23.

###

A new docuseries, titled “Cold Case: History” will explore some of history’s most notorious deaths.

The series will reinvestigate high-profile cases using state-of-the-art forensics and archaeological methods, according to Variety.

Featured are: the death of Vincent Van Gogh, Rosemarie Nitribitt, the Tower of London case and the death of Marilyn Monroe.

###

Harvey Weinstein wants bail.

The disgraced movie mogul’s lawyers asked a higher court to release him on $2 million bail pending the outcome of an appeal of his Manhattan rape conviction, emphasizing his deteriorating health, according to court records obtained by The Post.

In March, Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years after being convicted of forcibly performing oral sex on Miriam Haleyi in 2006 and raping hairstylist Jessica Mann in 2013.

He also faces rape and sexual battery charges in California.

###

Sports

Tommy Pham is recovering after being stabbed in the back over the weekend.

The San Diego Padres outfielder was stabbed outside the Pacers Showgirls International gentleman’s club, according to officials.

Pham stated that he didn’t know his attacker.

No arrests have been made.

###

Day of the Year

Be Bald and Be Free Day

Emergency Nurses Day

International Top Spinning Day

National Bring Your Teddy Bear to Work and School Day

National Dessert Day

National Chocolate-Covered Insect Day

National Fossil Day

National FRUMP Day

National Stop Bullying Day

national lowercase day

National Pet Obesity Awareness Day

Stop America’s Violence Everywhere Today

World Standards Day

National Take your Parents to Lunch Day

###

On This Date

1066 – The last Anglo-Saxon king of England is killed in battle by William the Conqueror at the Battle of Hastings.

King Harold II’s troops were decimated by the invading Norman force. Harold took an arrow through the eye, according to legend.

The battle was over Harold’s claim to the throne, which William the Conqueror disputed – so he marched into England with his army and took it. After the victory at Hastings, the people of London bowed to their new king.

###

1912 – Milwaukee barkeep John Schrank shoots Teddy Roosevelt in front of the Gilpatrick Hotel – that was on Kilbourn and North 3rd Street.

Roosevelt was on his way to give a speech. He had folded a copy of his remarks in his chest pocket, which slowed Schrank’s bullet.

Schrank was subdued, and reportedly said that anyone seeking a third term ought to be shot!

Roosevelt continued on with the speech with blood seeping into his coat and with the bullet lodged in his chest. He opened his remarks by saying, “Ladies and Gentlemen, I don’t know whether you fully understand that I have just been shot; but it takes more than that to kill a Bull Moose!”

A medical examination afterward showed the bullet stuck in three inches of tissue. It would have been more dangerous to attempt to remove it than to just leave it in – which he did for the rest of his life.

He lived another 7 years.

###

1947 – Chuck Yeager becomes the first man to break the sound barrier in flight.

In the top-secret X-1 jet over Southern California, Yeager piloted the plane faster than 662 miles per hour at altitudes above 40,000 feet. It had to be taken into the air by a B-29 then dropped through the bomb bay before rocketing farther skyward.

The whole project was so secret that it wasn’t announced publicly until the following year.

###

1962 – The United States and Soviet Union grow closer than ever to nuclear war with the start of the Cuban Missile Crisis.

A spy plane snapped pictures of Soviet nuclear missiles on Cuba, just 90 miles south of the Florida coastline.

Eight days later President Kennedy gave a TV address explaining the situation and the implementation of a blockade around Cuba.

A deal was eventually struck between the two superpowers: Khrushchev would pull out the missiles if the U.S. promised not to invade Cuba. Kennedy also secretly yanked American missiles from Turkey.

###

1964 – Nikita Khrushchev is pushed out of office by Soviet party heads – in particular Leonid Brezhnev.

Khrushchev stepped aside without a fight. He prided himself on mollifying the presence of the Soviet dictatorship, especially compared to the terrifying years under Stalin.

The Soviet Central Committee easily accepted Khrushchev’s apparent voluntary retirement — and replaced him with Alexei Kosygin. Brezhnev became General Secretary.

###

1994 – Quentin Tarantino’s “Pulp Fiction” premieres in movie theaters. It was a box office hit, raking in more than $100 million.

It starred an ensemble cast, including John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson, Bruce Willis, and Uma Thurman.

The flick got 7 Oscar nominations and won for Best Screenplay.

###

2007 – “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” premieres on the E! cable network.

The show follows the lives of the Kardashian-Jenner clan and becomes one of the longest running reality television series in the country.

The show, often criticized for its emphasis on the “famous for being famous” concept, is a guilty pleasure of many and has continued to attract high viewership ratings.

The success has led to the creation of numerous spin-offs, including: “Kourtney and Kim Take Miami,” “Kourtney and Kim Take New York,” “Khloe & Lamar,” “Kourtney and Khloe Take The Hamptons,” “Dash Dolls,” “Rob & Chyna,” “Life of Kylie” and “Flip It Like Disick.”

The hit-series would announce its end in 2020, after 20 seasons.

###

Birthdays

Quinn Hughes – hockey player – 21

Jared Goff – NFL quarterback – 26

Max Thieriot – TV actor, “Bates Motel”, “The Pacifier” – 32

Ben Whishaw – movie actor, “Skyfall”, “Spectre” – 40

Usher – R&B singer – 42

Natalie Maines – American musician – 46

Jon Seda – TV actor, “Chicago Fire”, “Selena” – 50

Stephen A. Smith – TV & radio show host – 53

Al Oliver – former MLB player – 74

Sir Cliff Richard – British musician – 80

Ralph Lauren – fashion designer – 81

Born On This Date

A.J. Pero – American drummer – 1959 (d. 2015)

Roger Moore – movie actor, “Octopussy” – 1927 (d. 2017)

E.E. Cummings – American poet – 1894 (d. 1962)

Dwight D. Eisenhower – former US President – 1890 (d. 1969)

###