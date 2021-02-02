Oskaloosa News Recap For February 2nd, 2021

National and World News

A police chief from Texas accused of cheating on his wife with at least two other women resigned from his job last week — the same day he was arrested for allegedly falsifying government records by creating fake annulment papers.

Jason Collier has been charged with one state felony count of tampering with a government document with the intent to defraud.

The investigation into Collier began after Cecily Steinmetz posted on Facebook accusing him of “living a double/triple life.”

Steinmetz said she was his girlfriend until she discovered Collier was married with children. After some digging — with the help of social media — she discovered a “2nd girlfriend” named Kristi. Both women believed they were engaged to Collier, who had provided each of them with engagement rings. Steinmetz said she was the one he sent the fake annulment papers.

Collier’s (actual) wife has not commented on the drama.

Walmart donated more than $14 million to organizations that promote racial equity last summer.

The retailer, along with the Walmart Foundation, revealed Monday they also gave grants to 16 organizations — all part of their $100 million pledge over five years to support racial equity.

Walmart CEO Doug McMillion said there are also plans to “step up recruitment efforts of people of color.”

The company’s Center for Racial Equity, created last June, will oversee the efforts.

LaGuardia Airport suspended all flights yesterday as snow blanketed the region.

New York City and Long Island saw snow accumulations at the “pace of two inches per hour” on Monday morning, the National Weather Service reported.

Nearby, JFK remained open through the morning, but nearly 85% of scheduled flights were cancelled.

When all is said and done, the area is expected to have as much as two-feet of snow.

Chicago teachers have been given a final warning to get back into the classroom.

The nation’s third largest school district planned on welcoming back approximately 65,000 K-8 students yesterday, but it all fell apart when the teacher’s union voted and instructed members to continue teaching remotely. The school year has been virtual-only and the plan going forward was 2-days in-person and 3-days virtual.

Chicago Public Schools CEO Janice Jackson warned staff who don’t show up that they will lose access to their remote teaching tools. Jackson said there is no reason they can’t go back when “everybody else across the country has been able to safely” do it.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot is hoping the “two sides can reach a deal” saying she would “like to avoid” having to “take action” on teachers who refuse to show up and DO. THEIR. JOB.

WORTH ASKING: Is it all still for the children?

Oregon’s controversial Measure 110 went into effect Monday.

The measure reclassifies possession of small amounts of hard drugs as a civil violation, with offenders only facing a $100 fine. They can avoid the fine by completing a health assessment, which consists of making a phone call to a helpline that will determine what services the individual may need.

The state also plans to fund addiction treatment by reallocating millions of dollars from the state’s cannabis tax, according to the Register-Guard.

Critics argue that the state is “ill-equipped to handle such a radical new approach.”

Dunkin’ is giving away free coffee every Monday this month.

Members of the chain’s reward program — Dunkin’ Perks — can score a free medium hot coffee with any purchase during its “Free Coffee Mondays,” the donut joint announced in a recent blog post.

The promotion comes as brick-and-mortar businesses suffered greatly due to the coronavirus crisis.

Dunkin’ previously announced it would be closing 800 locations at the end of last year — about 8% of its domestic footprint.

More than half of Americans say they will not get or delay getting a COVID vaccine, according to a new survey.

While the number of Americans who want the vaccine has increased since the end of the year, 51% still remain hesitant or completely opposed to getting poked, according to the poll by the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Of the opposed group, 31% say they want “further results about the vaccine’s effectiveness and side effects,” 13% are simply “refusing” to take it and 7% say they will only get it “if it is required.”

Pollsters also noted that residents living in rural communities, who identify as Republican, remain the most hesitant.

Monday saw positive movement from all major stock indexes as they recover from their worst week since October. The Nasdaq Composite surged 332 points, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lifted 229 points and the S&P 500 added 59 points.

Both Microsoft and Intel were key contributors to the gains realized by the Dow as they increased 3.4 and 2.4 percent respectively.

Retail investors continue to make waves in the market. Although GameStop fell 30.8 percent on Monday, small investors seemed to drive commodity values higher with silver adding 9.3 percent during the session.

Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations have continued to drop for the second straight week in the US.

Just in the last week, cases dipped by 17%, while hospitalizations dropped 10%, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

Meanwhile, the death toll continues to rise, with another 22,797 deaths reported in the last week.

As of Sunday, the US had recorded more than 26 million cases and over 440k deaths.

Last year, the US saw a “historic” increase in murders compared to 2019.

A new report from the National Commission of COVID-19 and Criminal Justice states that homicide rates jumped by 30% from 2019 to 2020, while gun assault and aggravated assault rates climbed 8% and 6%, respectively.

“Homicide rates were higher during every month of 2020,” according to experts, who called the 30% surge a “large and troubling increase that has no modern precedent.”

Data for the report was collected from 34 cities across the US.

Just an hour before President Joe Biden was scheduled to meet with 10 GOP Senators looking to make a deal on COVID relief, Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced their plan to ram through the Democrat bill without any Republican support.

They would use the rare and complicated “reconciliation” process, and VP Kamala Harris would break an expected 50/50 tie.

As to unity and healing, earlier in the day press secretary Jen Psaki said, “Republicans can still vote for [reconciliation] and there’s certainly precedent of that in the past” — or in other words, unity now means “you do what we want you to do.

Tube Talk

Here’s what’s new on TV tonight:

NCIS / CBS / 7:00 pm

To Tell the Truth / ABC / 7:00 pm

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist / NBC / 7:00 pm

The Resident / FOX / 7:00 pm

FBI / CBS / 8:00 pm

Black-ish / ABC / 8:00 pm

Prodigal Son / FOX / 8:00 pm

Mixed-ish / ABC / 8:30 pm

FBI: Most Wanted / CBS / 9:00 pm

Big Sky / ABC / 9:00 pm

Nurses / NBC / 9:00 pm

Showbiz News

John Stamos is urging people to follow COVID guidelines.

The actor took to Twitter to share his frustrations about having to keep his distance from his family due to the virus. He wrote:

“My son went to bed last night crying and woke up crying cause he can’t be with his father. Im grateful to have a job, it’s a privilege at this time. I was exposed to the virus for the 3rd time, and have to isolate again for another 10 days!” In a follow-up tweet, he added “People, please follow the rules — your actions affect so many more lives than just your own. Thanks.”

Many followers commented that Stamos could just “not work” and avoid having to worry about exposure.

Sarah Jessica Parker confirmed that the upcoming “Sex and the City” revival will address the coronavirus crisis.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Parker said that because the virus has been “such a momentous event” in NYC, the “show will tackle the pandemic.”

As reported last month, Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis will all return to their roles. Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones, will not be returning.

KEVIN O’LEARY wants to work with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The “Shark Tank” star known as Mr. Wonderful recently purchased and modeled a “Tax The Rich” sweatshirt that AOC sells on her website.

After showing off the new duds, O’Leary talked about the $67 he spent on the shirt that likely cost AOC “six bucks” to produce — leaving her with an estimated “85% gross margin.”

Appearing impressed by AOC’s mind for business despite her support for democratic socialist polices, O’Leary told viewers that the moral of story is: “Inside of every socialist there’s a capitalist screaming to get out.”

Netflix has ordered “Sonic Prime,” a new animated series based on the video game.

According to the streaming service, the 24-episode animated adventure will feature Sonic in a “high-octane adventure where the fate of a strange new multiverse rests in his gloved hands.”

“Sonic the Hedgehog” the video game celebrates its 30th anniversary this year.

Linsey Davis and Whit Johnson will take over the seat left vacant by Tom Llamas at ABC News’ “World News Tonight.”

Davis will anchor on Sunday and Johnson will be at the helm on Saturday, according to the network.

Llamas had his final broadcast on Sunday and is reportedly heading to NBC News.

Neve Campbell will co-star opposite Manuel Garcia-Rulfo in “The Lincoln Lawyer” for Netflix.

The drama series is based on Michael Connelly’s best-selling novels.

The 10-episode first season is based on the second book in the series, “The Brass Verdict.”

Tony Bennett, along with his family, revealed and discussed his battle with Alzheimer’s in a lengthy profile in the new issue of AARP Magazine.

The 94-year-old singer, who was diagnosed in 2016, has not spoken out about his disease until now. In the article, Bennett’s wife Susan and son Danny open up about his struggles and also his victories.

The expose also delves into Bennett’s recording sessions over the past two years for a new duet album with Lady Gaga, explaining that Gaga was aware of his condition and did her best to “aid and support him.”

Miley Cyrus wants to be the wedding singer at Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s upcoming nuptials.

Yesterday, Cyrus and Stefani were chatting via Twitter when the former asked if the latter and her fiancé were still “on the hunt for a wedding singer.”

While Stefani neither accepted nor denied Cyrus’ request, she did acknowledge it writing, “thanks puppy.”

Joe Giudice is ready to start dating.

The ex-husband of “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice is in talks to headline his own reality dating competition show, TMZ reports.

Joe, who is living in his native Italy after being deported, is in negotiations with a production company for the series, which would revolve around his “single-and-ready-to-mingle” lifestyle, a source told the outlet.

Bravo, home to the “Housewives” franchise, will have no part in Joe’s dating show.

If you thought last week’s stock market activity with GameStop and other tanking companies was riveting, you’re in good company: Netflix is already actively negotiating a deal to make a film about the chaotic week of trading.

Insiders say screenwriter Mark Boal is attached — he penned the script for Oscar-winning films “The Hurt Locker” and “Zero Dark Thirty.” His take would also reportedly include the larger social media phenomenon and disinformation around the 2020 election.

MEANWHILE: MGM Studios has reportedly bought the rights to a book about GameStop trading — that hasn’t even been written yet! The book would be by Ben Mezrich, who wrote the source material for “The Social Network” about Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook.

Sports

Tom Brady will be playing in his 10th Super Bowl this weekend when his Buccaneers take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

Throughout his illustrious career, the legendary QB has lined up alongside 218 teammates at the big show. Of those 218, 164 left with Super Bowl rings and three have been enshrined in the Hall of Fame.

Brady won his first Super Bowl in 2001 when the New England Patriots defeated the St. Louis Rams.

###

Day of the Year

National Heavenly Hash Day

National Tater Tot Day

National Groundhog Day

Candlemas Day

National Hedgehog Day

National Ukulele Day

On This Date

1847 – The first member of the Donner Party dies.

She was a part of a group of pioneers traveling through the Sierra Nevada en route to San Francisco.

Harsh cold conditions stranded the explorers. As more died off, those who survived turned to cannibalism to stay alive.

A small group eventually found a Native American village, and a rescue party was dispatched. In all 42 died.

1876 – The National League of Baseball is founded.

The eight original teams were:

-Boston Red Stockings

-Chicago White Stockings

-Cincinnati Red Stockings

-Hartford Dark Blues

-Louisville Grays

-Mutual of New York

-Philadelphia Athletics

-St. Louis Brown Stockings

The American League started playing in 1901.

1887 – Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania celebrates its first Groundhog Day.

It included a highly scientific experiment, in which a groundhog popped out of its hole. If it saw its shadow, it would mean 6 more weeks of winter; no shadow would mean an early Spring.

That groundhog was named Phil. And he’s been named Phil since.

1897 — A patent was issued for an ice-cream scoop invented by black American inventor, Alfred L. Cralle of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

His design of an “Ice-cream Mold and Disher” was made to be strong and durable, effective, inexpensive, able to keep ice cream and other foods from sticking and easy to operate with one hand.

It could be constructed in almost any desired shape, such as a cone or a mound, with no delicate parts that could break or malfunction. The basic design is so efficient that it is seen still in use today.

1943 – German soldiers surrender at Stalingrad.

After almost a year of fighting, the Soviets had been able to hold the city.

When the line commander Friedrich von Paulus returned to Berlin, Hitler declared he should have killed himself. After Von Paulus was captured by the Soviets, he joined the National Committee for Free Germany, and urged German troops to surrender to Soviets.

1962 – The USS Diamond Head sets sail for Africa from Newport News, Virginia.

Its passengers were medical workers equipped with the newly invented vaccination gun pistola de la paz (“pistol of peace”).

Their mission was to conduct the first field trials of this invention of Robert Hingson. The “jet” injector, which enabled more efficient mass inoculation without need of needles and syringes and subsequently improved the health of millions of people.

Most importantly, it made it easier for small children to get necessary drugs.

1996 – Ali Landry, 22, is crowned the 45th Miss USA.

She would go on to star in several Super Bowl commercials, be named one of PEOPLE magazine’s 50 most beautiful people and appear in several films and TV shows.

2020 – Palindrome Day

This date — 02022020 —reads the same forward and backward.

Birthdays

Milania Giudice – daughter of New Jersey Housewife Teresa Giudice – 15

Ellie Bamber – actress, “Pride and Prejudice and Zombies” – 24

Harry Winks – soccer player – 25

Lauren Bushnell Lane – reality star, “The Bachelor” – 31

Natalie Halcro – model & influencer – 33

Emily Rose – actress, “Haven” – 40

Shakira – singer – 44

Christie Brinkley – model – 67

Duane Chapman – Dog The Bounty Hunter – 68

Ina Garten – cooking show host & author – 73

David Jason – actor, “Touch of Frost” – 81

Born On This Date

Farrah Fawcett – actress, “Charlie’s Angels” – 1947 (d. 2009)

George Halas – pioneering owner of the Chicago Bears – 1895 (d. 1983)

Solomon R. Guggenheim – businessman & philanthropist – 1861 (d. 1949)

Deaths

Dustin Diamond has died.

The actor, known best for his role as Screech Powers on “Saved by the Bell,” passed away early Monday morning, according to his rep. His death comes just a month after it was revealed he had been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer.

He was 44.

###