Oskaloosa Main Street Trick or Treat Parade Called Off

September 8, 2020

(Oskaloosa, Iowa)

Due to continuing concerns about the COVID-19 virus, Oskaloosa Main Street has made the difficult decision to cancel the Main Street Trick or Treat Parade scheduled for Thursday, October 29, 2020.

The board decision was not made lightly, but carefully considered after consultation with Mahaska County Public Health and Mahaska County Emergency Services Management regarding the health and safety of everyone in the community. Because of the high number of people that normally attend, the board and local experts do not feel it’s possible to create the social distancing needed to keep trick-or-treaters, their parents, participating business owners, and volunteers safe.

Oskaloosa Main Street thanks everyone who shared their views on trying to reimagine the Trick or Treat Parade and understands that the decision will come as a disappointment for many who enjoy the downtown tradition.

“Like you, we will miss the festivities on the Square this Halloween,” says Janet Kuskie, Oskaloosa Main Street Board President. “We explored and discussed options, but we know canceling is the right decision based on the information we have today. We look to October 2021 with optimism for a Trick or Treat Parade that brings the community and downtown businesses together again—costumes and candy included.”

“Besides being great fun for everyone, the idea behind the Trick or Treat Parade ties into Main Street’s mission to promote downtown as the heart of the community and showcase downtown businesses,” says Jessica Reuter, Oskaloosa Main Street Director. “We are actively planning other ways for you to connect with these businesses and celebrate all that downtown Osky has to offer this fall.”

Follow Oskaloosa Main Street on Facebook or visit mahaskachamber.org/mainstreet for news and updates about upcoming events.