Oskaloosa Lights Up the Holidays with Annual ‘Painting with Lights’ Celebration

Oskaloosa’s annual “Turn on the Lights” event illuminated the downtown square, marking the beginning of the holiday season. Angie Foster, Oskaloosa Main Street Director, welcomed attendees on behalf of Oskaloosa Main Street and the Mahaska Chamber and Development Group. She expressed gratitude to the community for joining the celebration and acknowledged the contributions of Bruce Piper and members of the Oskaloosa City Band.

A highlight of the evening was the activation of the “Painting with Lights” display by Citizen of the Year, Russ Van Renterghem. Van Renterghem has served Mahaska County since 1987, beginning with the Oskaloosa Police Department and later as Sheriff since 2016. His initiatives include securing grants for essential safety equipment, re-establishing the K9 unit, and forming a School Safety Committee to protect students and staff. He also serves on the EMA 911 and Mid-Iowa Narcotics Enforcement boards.

“Painting with Lights” is a distinctive holiday display that began in 2016. The project was initiated by the Seasonal Decorating Committee of Oskaloosa Main Street, which raised $110,000 to bring the idea to fruition. On December 1, 2016, the lights were first illuminated, coinciding with the 29th Annual Lighted Christmas Parade. The display features over 250,000 LED lights adorning more than 30 buildings around the town square, creating a vibrant and colorful atmosphere.

The display is the result of extensive volunteer efforts and generous donations from individuals and businesses each year. The installation process involves a six-person crew working over several weeks to set up the lights, which are controlled via wireless outlets. The lights are on daily from 4:45 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. through early January.

The “Turn on the Lights” event also featured live music, complimentary cocoa and cookies, visits with Santa Claus and his reindeer, and horse-drawn wagon rides. These activities, combined with the dazzling light display, create a festive atmosphere that attracts both residents and visitors, supporting local businesses and fostering community spirit.

For more information about “Painting with Lights” and upcoming holiday events, visit the Mahaska Chamber and Development Group’s website.