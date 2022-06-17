Oskaloosa Indians Varsity Grabs Lead in Fifth Inning to Defeat Centerville

by Bill Almond

Oskaloosa Indians Varsity snatched the lead late in the game in a 10-8 victory over Centerville on Friday. Oskaloosa Indians Varsity was down 7-6 in the top of the fifth inning when Aiden North doubled on a 1-1 count, scoring two runs.

Oskaloosa Indians Varsity earned the victory despite allowing Centerville to score six runs in the first inning. Brody Tuttle, Owen Williams, Ryan Sinnott, and Sylar Esaisa each drove in runs during the inning.

Centerville took an early lead in the second inning. Brandon Shinn drew a walk, scoring one run.

Oskaloosa Indians Varsity scored six runs in the second inning. Caleb Cohrt, Alex Christ, Will Schultz, and Charlie North each had RBIs in the frame.

Trey Miller was credited with the victory for Oskaloosa Indians Varsity. Miller went three and a third innings, allowing one run on two hits and striking out three. Cohrt threw three innings in relief out of the bullpen.

Sinnott was on the pitcher’s mound for Centerville. The hurler lasted one inning, allowing four hits and five runs. Sully Ballanger, Evan Mihalovich, and Logan Caraccio each contributed in relief for Centerville.

Aiden Hildenbrand started the game for Oskaloosa Indians Varsity. The bulldog allowed one hit and six runs over two-thirds of an inning, striking out one

Oskaloosa Indians Varsity racked up 11 hits. Schultz and Christ all had multiple hits for Oskaloosa Indians Varsity. Christ and Schultz each collected three hits to lead Oskaloosa Indians Varsity.

Esaisa led Centerville with two hits in three at bats.