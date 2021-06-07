Oskaloosa Indians Varsity Falls To Norwalk After Seventh Inning Score

by Bill Almond

Oskaloosa Indians Varsity lost the lead late in a 7-3 defeat to Norwalk on Friday. The game was tied at three with Norwalk batting in the top of the seventh when an error scored two runs for Norwalk.

Oskaloosa Indians Varsity opened up scoring in the first inning, when Aiden North grounded out, scoring one run.

In the top of the fifth inning, Norwalk tied things up at three. Tyler Wegner drew a walk, scoring one run.

Ian Fisher got the start for Norwalk. The pitcher lasted four innings, allowing five hits and three runs while striking out six.

Wes Wilcox led things off on the mound for Oskaloosa Indians Varsity. Wilcox allowed four hits and three runs over four and a third innings, striking out four and walking one. Jarrett Czerwinski and Alex Christ entered the game from the bullpen, throwing two and a third innings and one-third of an inning respectively.

Wilcox started the game for Oskaloosa Indians Varsity. The pitcher lasted four and a third innings, allowing four hits and three runs while striking out four and walking one

Trey Miller, Colin Snitker, Czerwinski, Christ, and Marcus Fresquez each managed one hit to lead Oskaloosa Indians Varsity.

Cody Hargin led Norwalk with two hits in three at bats. Norwalk was sure-handed and didn’t commit a single error. Hargin made the most plays with 14.