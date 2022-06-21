Oskaloosa Indians Varsity Can’t Hold Up Against Newton Cardinals Varsity

by Bill Almond

Saturday was a long day for Oskaloosa Indians Varsity, falling to Newton Cardinals Varsity 16-4.

Newton Cardinals Varsity got things started in the first inning when Swarts drew a walk, scoring one run.

Newton Cardinals Varsity pulled away for good with four runs in the second inning. In the second Chance doubled on a 2-0 count, scoring one run, Sommars doubled on a 2-0 count, scoring two runs, and Swarts singled on a 1-0 count, scoring one run.

Newton Cardinals Varsity scored six runs in the third inning. Newton Cardinals Varsity’s big inning was driven by singles by Williams and Bauer, a sac fly by Swarts, and a double by Sommars.

Sommars was on the hill for Newton Cardinals Varsity. The pitcher surrendered four runs on seven hits over five innings, striking out six.

Aiden North toed the rubber for Oskaloosa Indians Varsity. The righty allowed five hits and seven runs over one and one-third innings, striking out one. Wyatt Grubb and Kamden Criss entered the game from the bullpen, throwing two innings and two-thirds of an inning respectively.

Colin Snitker, Austen Coenen, Alex Christ, Carson Genskow, North, Jarrett Czerwinski, and Jarrod Parks each collected one hit to lead Oskaloosa Indians Varsity.

Newton Cardinals Varsity collected 14 hits on the day. Chance, Williams, Bauer, and Sommars each had multiple hits for Newton Cardinals Varsity.