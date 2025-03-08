Oskaloosa High School Senior Takes Student Leadership to the National Stage

Oskaloosa Community School District

March 7, 2025

When Dasia Foster steps onto Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., during spring break, she won’t just be representing her school—she’ll be representing Iowa and students nationwide. Foster, a senior at Oskaloosa High School, is the first student from Oskaloosa to serve on the National Student Council. This achievement highlights the growing leadership opportunities available at Oskaloosa Schools.

Dasia Foster presenting in Chicago“I feel like it’s just an opportunity that I took advantage of and just shot for it,” Foster said. “And I think it’s really cool that it will only get better after me. I’m just aiming to make it better. It’s like the start of something new for Oskaloosa leaders.”

Foster’s leadership journey has taken her across the country. In Chicago, she attended the National Student Council and National Honor Society Conference, where she learned from keynote speakers about leadership and the influence of historical figures. “We learned ways to be better leaders,” she said. “How leaders in the past led and how we can be like them and learn how to lead well in the future.”

Her next stop is Washington, D.C., for the National Education Advocacy Summit next week during Oskaloosa Spring Break. There, she and fellow student leaders from across the country will meet with lawmakers to discuss public education funding.

“We’re advocating for teachers’ pay and ensuring that special education gets the funding it needs,” Foster explained. “I never realized how much it actually costs to fund special education. We’re just asking for the same amount as last year, and I think that’s important.”

Foster’s involvement in student leadership is deeply rooted in her experiences at Oskaloosa High School. She credits her advisor, Kim Gile, for shaping her leadership style.

“Mrs. Gile is such a good leader,” Foster said. “Seeing the way she leads has helped me so much. She’s kind, but she also gets things done. Her leadership style rubs off on all of us.”

Foster believes that opportunities like these set Oskaloosa apart from neighboring schools. As a larger school, Oskaloosa offers a wide range of extracurriculars, including robotics, eSports, and student council, that students at smaller schools might not have access to. Foster is a student ambassador for the school and has learned new facts about her own school through her experiences.

“When we give tours, people are surprised by how many activities we have,” she said. “If there’s nothing for you, you’re not reaching out and trying to get the best for yourself. Our school encourages us to try new things.”

School staff flexibility and support also play crucial roles. Foster pointed to students like Xavier Edwards, who balances basketball and musical theater, as an example of how Oskaloosa teachers, coaches, and leadership work together to make student involvement possible.

“Our coaches and staff push us to try new things,” she said. “They find ways to make it work.”

As she prepares for her next leadership opportunity in Washington, Foster hopes more students will follow in her footsteps. What is her advice to younger students?

“Just go for it. Shoot your shot. Learn not to take no for an answer – because not everything is going to go your way. But if you try, you’ll either learn something or figure out how to make it better for next time.”

For Foster, leadership isn’t just about titles or achievements—it’s about impact. A quote from a keynote speaker in Chicago stuck with her: “Don’t just have friends; be a friend.”

“Leadership isn’t just about telling people what to do,” she said. “It’s about showing people how to be a friend and inspiring others to do the same.”