Oskaloosa High Alumni Shine on Italian Movie Set

How Oskaloosa Schools Laid the Foundation for Hollywood Aspirations

PADUA, Italy — Two Oskaloosa High School alumni are turning their creative dreams into reality while working on a film set in Italy.

Brooke Richardson and Will Campbell, both juniors at William Penn University and graduates of the OHS Class of 2022, credit their high school experiences for setting the foundation for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Richardson serves as the script supervisor on Winter Harvest, a feature-length film currently being shot in the picturesque Italian city of Padua. “I’m in charge of continuity,” she said. “I make notes to ensure scenes line up and help the editor know what changes occur during filming. It’s a lot of responsibility, but I love it.”

Campbell, meanwhile, takes on a dual role as a manovale—a set assistant—and creator of the film’s behind-the-scenes reel. “I’ve been capturing photos, videos, and interviews to document how the film comes together,” he said. “The teamwork and creativity on set are amazing. It’s hard work, but it’s worth it.”

Both Richardson and Campbell pointed to their time at OHS as instrumental in preparing them for this experience. “Being involved in the thespian troupe at Oskaloosa High School taught me how to work on a team and see a project through from start to finish,” Richardson said. “It’s about trusting your team and creating something magical together.”

Campbell agreed. “The teamwork aspect is huge,” he said. “Oskaloosa High School helped me develop those skills, which I’ve carried with me to this project.”

The Italian setting has provided unique challenges and unforgettable moments. For Richardson, one of the highlights was working on a car scene shot in downtown Padua.

“We filmed around this beautiful center court area,” she said. “It was surreal to watch the actors perform in front of me while I observed the scene on a screen. It felt like I was watching a live movie unfold in real time.”

Campbell echoed her sentiments. “The car scenes are incredible,” he said. “Filming someone in a moving car from another car is a complicated process, but seeing it come together is so rewarding. It’s a great example of how much collaboration goes into filmmaking.”

Adapting to life and work in Italy has been an adventure of its own. “Everyone speaks Italian most of the time, so I have to pay close attention to what’s going on,” Richardson said. “But the long days and hard work are worth it for the experience.”

Campbell has also embraced cultural differences. “In Italy, dinners are late, and the food is so different,” he said. “But everyone here is incredibly kind and welcoming. Even strangers will go out of their way to help you, despite the language barrier.”

Both Osky alumni agree that adaptability is key to success in the film industry. “Plans can change in an instant,” Richardson said. “You have to be ready to adapt and keep moving forward.”

“It’s about knowing your role, understanding how it fits into the bigger picture, and being willing to take accountability when something goes wrong,” Campbell added.

The opportunity to work on Winter Harvest is more than just a professional milestone—it’s a testament to the power of following one’s dreams.

“If you have a goal, no matter how out of reach it seems, go for it,” Richardson said. “You never know how achievable it might actually be.”

Campbell shared a similar outlook. “I found my passion for film almost by accident,” he said. “But once I tried it, I knew it was the right path for me. Creativity in this field feels limitless.”

Set to release in two years, Winter Harvest will mark a significant milestone in the budding careers of these OHS alumni. As they continue their journey in the world of film, both Richardson and Campbell remain grateful for the foundation their high school experience provided.

“My involvement at Oskaloosa High School and the George Daily Youth Theatre program gave me the confidence to pursue my dreams,” Richardson said. “This experience in Italy has shown me just how far that foundation can take you.”