Oskaloosa Girls Swim Teams Kicks Off Their Season

by Rachel Brown

The Oskaloosa Girls Swim Team competed in their first meet of the season last night against Centerville and Ottumwa. The girls went 1 and 1 last night with a win over Centerville and a loss to Ottumwa.

Even though we are only about two weeks into the season, the girls came out last night ready to swim and it showed! One of the highlights of the meet was freshman Cora Snakenberg winning the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:17.74 which is just .1 off the school record! What an amazing way to start her career with the Osky Swim team. Here are the rest of the results below (we had a ton of top three finishes!)

Medley Relay: Team of Vivian Bolibaugh, Cora Snakenberg, Grace Moore, and Emma Whitt placed 2nd. Team of Audree Cheney, Kenzie Kanis, Maddy Moorman, and Emma Adams placed 3rd.

200 Freestyle: Callie Walters placed 2nd and Emma Whitt placed 4th

200 IM: Grace Moore placed 2nd

50 Freestyle JV: Audree Cheney finished 1st!

50 Freestyle Varsity: Vivian Bolibaugh 2nd and Cora Snakenberg 4th

100 Butterfly: Maddy Moorman 2nd

100 Freestyle JV: Kenzie Kanis 1st and Emma Whitt 2nd

100 Freestyle Varsity: Grace Moore 2nd and Callie Walters 3rd

500 Freestyle: Emma Adams 2nd

200 Freestyle Relay: Team of Callie Walters, Maddy Moorman, Emma Whitt, and Grace Moore finished 2nd

100 Backstroke: Vivian Bolibaugh 2nd and Audree Cheney 4th

100 Breaststroke: Cora Snakenberg 1st and Kenzie Kanis 3rd

400 Freestyle Relay: Team of Callie Walters, Emma Adams, Audree Cheney and Vivian Bolibaugh finished 2nd.

I am looking forward to a great rest of the season!