Oskaloosa Fall Activities Guidelines

August 6, 2020

Oskaloosa Community, Parents, Spectators, Family & Friends,

Fall activities are right around the corner. Oskaloosa High School will start fall practices August 10th and want to give you an update on how things will work and what they will look like.

General:

• If you have symptoms of Covid-19 or have been around someone with Covid-19 in the last 14 days please do not attend.

• Attendance and Temps will be taken before practice and competition. Temps of 100.4 or higher should isolate and contact family doctor.

• All potential positive cases or symptoms will be reported to Activities Director and Mahaska County Public Health will be notified. We will follow guidance from Mahaska County Public Health.

• Athletes are asked to bring their own water bottle and towel. We will have filling stations available.

• No shared food. If player needs food, they must bring their own. No eating on the busses.

• Coaches will disinfect equipment before, during and after each practice and contest.

• Coaches will ensure social distancing when possible. Bench areas have been expanded.

• We will have hand sanitizer available. Coaches will sanitize athletes’ hands before, during and after practices and contests.

• Locker rooms will be used and will be limited on number of athletes using them at one time. All equipment will be brought home every night as we are not allowed to store equipment.

• All athletes using training room should wear a mask.

• Schedules are subject to change.

Transportation:

• Bussing will be provided. If more than 13 people on a bus, masks will be required.

• Athletes will be allowed to travel to and from events with parents.

• Everyone will leave from north parking lot at high school at same time.

Spectators:

• Bleacher seating will be limited. Every other row will be marked as NO SEATING THIS ROW.

• Admission will be normal price as previous years.

• Masks are encouraged at this time. Face coverings could become mandatory.

• Please social distance…6 feet!

Media:

• Football & Volleyball home games will be streamed via Indians Network and available on channel 7.

• Must maintain 6 feet of social distancing when interviewing coaches and athletes.

• Not allowed inside football coaching box which now extends 10 to 10. If needed to move to opposite end of field please use the track.

• Scorer’s table off limits to all media members. Press box will have restrictions in place.

Cleaning:

• Facilities will be cleaned every day. This includes locker rooms, weight room, gyms, gym floors, restrooms, etc.

Regardless of the requirements, we ask that you remain respectful and compliant when you visit our school as well as other area schools. The school administrators and coaches who are developing these strategies are doing their best and working hard to create a safer and healthier environment for all. Spectators not following social distancing and/or behavioral expectations will be asked to leave.

Please do not ruin this opportunity for yourself, the other fans, or the players.

We look forward to seeing you this fall!